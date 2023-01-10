Review: ‘M3GAN’ takes BFFs deadly serious in sci-fi horror picture

BAXTER — I’ll be the first to admit: Dolls creep me out.

I don’t know if it’s the fixed stare in their eyes or the lifelike manner they all have, but the not-quite-human-yet-ever-popular American Girl doll, for example, just gives me the willies.

“M3GAN” takes that dread and apprehension and kicks it up a notch while infusing commentary about child development, bullying, parenting and reliance on technology that may prove to be our society’s downfall. The new sci-fi horror movie is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.

Allison Williams plays Gemma, a young, ambitious, intelligent woman and robotics designer who suddenly becomes the legal guardian of her sister’s niece. Audiences may remember Williams from her pivotal role in the unsettling Jordan Peele body-swapping movie “Get Out.”

Violet McGraw plays Cady, the 9-year-old niece who was suddenly orphaned and now must live with her estranged aunt Gemma. McGraw’s forlorn face and wide eyes capture the heartache and grief the girl feels because of the sudden loss of her parents in a tragic accident.

Gemma is totally unprepared to care for Cady and so she does what she says she does best, which is creating artificially intelligent, lifelike toys for boys and girls. M3GAN is a prototype Gemma has been working on and decides to pair the girl doll with her niece to distract her.

M3GAN, as Gemma explains to her employer, is short for “Model 3 Generative Android.” M3GAN is designed to be a loyal companion and help parents in their caretaking. But the toy company CEO played by Ronny Chieng has doubts, particularly about the production cost.

The prototype doll with a child’s face and old-fashioned wardrobe has the capacity to learn and soon becomes self-aware during the movie, which is rated PG-13 and runs almost two hours.

The feature film starts out slow and ratchets up the tension as M3GAN becomes more human.

“M3GAN, your goal is to protect Cady from harm, both physical and emotional,” Gemma explains to M3GAN about her directive and her primary user, Cady, who comes to love her.

You can imagine that taken to the extreme that can lead to no good. M3GAN does her best to fulfill her mission, no matter what the consequences to those who may harm Cady. M3GAN aims to protect the little girl from, say, even hurt feelings, which we all have from time to time.

I’m sure most people can relate, especially children, to the desire of wanting a perpetual best friend, or BFF, so the motion picture takes that premise and runs with it. Child actor Amie Donald embodies the physical role of M3GAN while Jenna Davis voices the friend to die for.

The story for the feature film was cowritten by James Wan, who was behind the bonkers horror film “Malignant” and is best known for the “Saw” horror film franchise. Wan produced “M3GAN” with Jason Blum, who produced the horror franchise “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge.”

“M3GAN” currently has a 93% approval rating among critics and a 79% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, ‘M3GAN’ is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .