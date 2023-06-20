Review: Michael Keaton’s Batman steals the show in ‘The Flash’

BAXTER — What goes around comes around, it’s been said, and the same holds true for “The Flash.”

The feature film adaptation of the lightning-quick superhero “The Flash” features the heavily hyped return of Michael Keaton as Batman. The “Scarlet Speedster” quickly enlists the “Caped Crusader” to find Superman in an alternate universe or timeline.

Keaton famously played Batman on the big screen in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Actors Val Kilmer and George Clooney later played the wealthy socialite in later sequels when Keaton declined to reprise the role. Christian Bale later starred in Christopher Nolan’s reboot in 2005.

Ezra Miller plays the titular hero in the latest motion picture based on the fast comic book hero from DC Comics.

“The Flash” begins with the socially awkward Miller helping Batman save Gotham City, the crime-ridden yet beloved metropolis the orphaned Bruce Wayne has sworn to protect as Batman. Ben Affleck reprises the role for a rumored final time as DC Studios aims for a reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Flash” is the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe. The superhero with superhuman speed and reflexes made cameo appearances in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” and costarred in Zack Snyder’s ambitious film “Justice League.”

Miller plays Barry Allen, a forensic investigator with the Central City Police Department who gained his powers due to a lightning strike combined with exposure to industrial chemicals when he was working in the crime lab alone late one night.

Allen was traumatized as a child by the murder of his mother by his father, who is incarcerated for her untimely and violent death. While aiding Batman, Allen as his costumed alter ego the Flash discovers he can run faster than the speed of light and therefore travel back in time.

No sooner can you say, “Ready, set, go!” does the brash, impulsive and overconfident Flash decide to try to go back in time to save his mother and exonerate his father despite warnings from Wayne that Allen’s actions could have catastrophic and unexpected results.

The “Back to the Future”-like consequences play out in the potential summer blockbuster, which runs two hours and 30 minutes and is rated PG-13. Cameos galore from actors who played different incarnations of DC Comics superheroes in the film will delight or distract audiences.

Director Andy Muschietti infuses “The Flash” with more Marvel-like humor found in the rival's big screen adaptations of its properties, such as Marvel’s “Ant-Man” or “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The screenplay for “The Flash” is based on the beloved DC Comics storyline “Flashpoint.”

Superstar Tom Cruise has been widely reported as praising “The Flash” and arguably it’s one of the best DC Extended Universe installments to come along in a long while. But that’s possibly faint praise given the low bar previous feature film adaptations have set by DC Studios.

Muschietti has already been named or tapped to direct “The Brave and the Bold,” a reboot of the Batman film series set in the DC Extended Universe but stands apart from the successful Matt Reeves’ vision of the brooding crimefighter played by Robert Pattinson last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

DC Comics has struggled to achieve critical and commercial success in recent years with most of its intellectual properties such as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. For example, director Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” was incredibly divisive among die-hard fans.

Enter James Gunn, director of rival Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3,” which is still in theaters. Gunn notably jumped ship recently or was poached to become co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios, the filmmaking branch of DC Comics and rival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many are banking that under Gunn’s leadership that motion pictures by DC Studios will become as profitable and loved as those released by Marvel Studios, which released “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But whatever Gunn does — like the Flash — he has to do it quickly.

“The Flash” currently has a 66% approval rating among critics and an 85% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "’The Flash’ is funny, fittingly fast-paced, and overall ranks as one of the best DC movies in recent years."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .