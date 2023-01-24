Review: ‘Missing’ assembles clever mystery-thriller in digital age

BAXTER — You don’t appreciate what you have — or who you have — in your life until it’s gone.

“Missing” takes that universal truth and runs with it. The new release is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre and for those who like a good mystery or thriller, the film is not to be missed.

An 18-year-old takes her mother’s love for granted and assumes her single mom will always be there for her — meddling, as the teen feels, in her life with calls, texts and emails. But when the arguably devoted and caring mother suddenly disappears, the adolescent is heartbroken.

The new release opens with what appears to be a tender and intimate scene between the teen’s late father and her as a child. As with real life, the happy moment is soon interrupted by a hint that something’s wrong, as a trickle of blood falls from his face and is video recorded.

you’ve got to see this to believe it.#missingmovie is now playing exclusively in movie theaters. get tickets now: https://t.co/7SVsGxSRBX pic.twitter.com/JyOmon2Uh1 — Missing (@SearchingMovie) January 21, 2023

The viewer watches the old footage and even though the watcher’s face is not seen by moviegoers, the heartache is palpable on the computer screen as the mouse cursor slowly trims the video clip to remove the part where the father is in some kind of physical distress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Storm Reid plays June, the 18-year-old who is at the center of the film. June is a typical teen obsessed with social media and has grown up in the digital age while she has grown up without a father.

That absence in her life has caused a rift between June and her mother Grace, played by Nia Long. The emotionally estranged pair’s situation is further exacerbated by June’s indifference to her mother and the grief that she has not come to terms with over the loss of her beloved dad.

Frank Lee

Complicating matters is Grace’s boyfriend Kevin, who is played by Ken Leung. He makes an overture to connect with June but she steadfastly ignores him and remains seated before her Apple computer with its always-on camera, which the filmmakers cleverly use to stage scenes.

Kevin and Grace embark on a romantic getaway for two, a weeklong trip to Columbia. June uses her mother’s absence to drink and party with her friends with money her mom designated to be used only in case of emergencies.

Grace sternly reminds June to pick the apparently happy couple up at the airport when they were supposed to return home. However, when June arrives at the airport at the appointed time, the pair are nowhere to be found.

The mystery is set in motion and it is up to a dogged June to uncover the truth about the pair’s disappearance. The social media-savvy teen uses every digital tool at her disposal, such as Internet geolocation tracking, webcams, online translation software and dating profiles, etc.

June soon discovers that Kevin is not exactly the man he presents himself to be — at least not to her — and for that matter, she soon discovers that her mother’s closet isn’t exactly skeleton-free either. But what does it all really mean?

“Missing” comes from the minds of another mystery-thriller called “Searching.” In the 2018 motion picture, actor John Cho plays a father who is looking for his missing daughter and likewise employs a variety of techniques and digital tools to get at the truth of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Missing” currently has an 81% approval rating among critics and a 91% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "’Missing’ can strain credulity in its efforts to keep the audience guessing, but a fast pace and relatable fears keep this twisty techno-thriller from completely losing its way."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .