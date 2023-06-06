Review: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a super sequel

BAXTER — Can’t get enough of Spider-Man? Well, you’re in luck.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the computer-animated sequel to the Oscar-winning motion picture from 2018. The new release sees the return of Miles Morales as the costumed superhero instead of Peter Parker and includes countless versions of Spider-Man.

Morales is the biracial teenage son of an African-American father, who is a cop (and sometimes Spider-Man antagonist), and a Puerto Rican mother, who is a nurse. He deals with the typical challenges of adolescence while contending with supervillains as his comic book alter ego.

Morales’ version of the Marvel Comics creation includes the powers and abilities of Spider-Man that most have come to know through live-action films starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and most recently Tom Holland. But Morales can also turn invisible and shock his enemies.

The sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the “Spider-Verse,” which is like the multiverse concept of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that was the basis of Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

These alternate universes are populated by different variations of well-known characters that moviegoers and comic book fans have come to know and love, such as Morales instead of Parker, or Spider-Ham — a pig named Peter Porker who has Spider-Man’s abilities, too.

The different takes on such classic comic book fodder keep the source material fresh and exciting. Morales is joined by Gwen Stacey, who in Parker’s world was a love interest who was tragically killed but in her world she became Spider-Woman and her version of Parker dies.

There are a lot of flip-the-script scenes or scenarios that become possible with the introduction of the concept of a multiverse. In the new movie, Oscar Isaac plays Miguel O'Hara, for example, who is the Spider-Man from an alternative universe in the year 2099.

O’Hara recruits other Spider-People to keep certain cannon events in the comic book character’s lore consistent by any means possible. For example, usually a loved one of Spider-Man is killed and becomes the catalyst for Spider-Man’s future life-saving actions.

The PG-rated motion picture includes many appearances of strange, whimsical or imaginative interpretations of Spider-Man during its runtime of two hours and 20 minutes. But beyond the unconventional storytelling, the eye-popping visuals are sure to delight and astound.

The animation of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” even includes the faintly textured and pixelated inking reminiscent of the first Spider-Man newspaper comic strips or comic books. The sequel’s scenes of flashing lights, however, may be troublesome to sensitive viewers.

It retains the kinetic pacing of the 2018 film. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are co-writers of the sequel’s screenplay and co-producers. The duo was involved in the making of successful animated films like “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” and “The Lego Movie.”

Surprise cameos in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” include a real-life actor whose appearance in Spider-Man pajamas in the second-season premiere of the television comedy series ”Community” was the inspiration for Morales’ creation by Marvel.

Those who plan to see “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” should be aware the sequel ends on a cliffhanger. It is only the first sequel in a planned trilogy. “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” is slated for release next year.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” currently has an impressive 95% approval rating among critics and a similarly favorable 96% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Just as visually dazzling and action-packed as its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ thrills from start to cliffhanger conclusion."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .