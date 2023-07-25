Review: Summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ is explosive entertainment

BAXTER — J. Robert Oppenheimer saved countless lives and helped end World War II when he created a weapon of mass destruction in the form of the first atomic bomb.

That study in contrasts between the crowning yet controversial achievement by the real-life theoretical physicist played by Cillian Murphy and the scientist’s moral convictions plays out in the epic historical biopic by Christopher Nolan, his latest summer blockbuster now in theaters.

The sure-to-be-Oscar-nominated performance by the Irish actor in the title role anchors the thriller. One would never guess that within Oppenheimer, with his slight frame, sharply defined cheekbones and haunted eyes, is a soul who has the power to literally end all life as we know it.

“The Dark Knight” trilogy director Nolan begins the film with the socially awkward and reclusive academic at a lab at the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge. When Oppenheimer is publicly humiliated or lectured, he poisons an apple intended for his tormenter but then reconsiders.

The true-to-life opening scene establishes his early capacity to kill or to give in to one’s baser instincts, and also his ability to control those instincts when necessary. That paradox plays out on a larger scale later in his pivotal role in developing nuclear weapons to end a world war.

U.S. Army General Leslie Groves recruits Oppenheimer to lead the Manhattan Project to develop an atomic bomb. Academy Award-winner Matt Damon plays Groves, a blunt, intimidating, single-minded man with a sharp tongue and hellbent on creating an atomic bomb.

The United States and its allies such as the Soviet Union are in an arms race all the while Jews like Oppenheimer are systematically killed during the Holocaust in Europe as part of Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” to achieve racial purity and to rid the world of undesirables.

Oppenheimer assembles the brightest young minds in the country and confines them and their families to a top-secret research facility in Los Alamos, New Mexico, that was built from scratch to house the scientists and was located in the middle of nowhere for security reasons.

The second half of the R-rated, three-hour movie deals with the aftermath of the nuclear weapon’s use. Oppenheimer is celebrated as a national hero as the father of the atomic bomb, but the physicist is troubled by the deaths he caused resulting from the Manhattan Project.

“I don’t know if we can be trusted with such a weapon,” Oppenheimer says in the major motion picture. “But we have no choice.”

Nolan wrote and directed “Oppenheimer” and assembled a cast of A-list actors for his long-awaited feature film about the man he believes was the most important man who ever lived because of the atomic bomb’s destructive capabilities and geopolitical ramifications of its use.

“Now I become death, the destroyer of worlds,” the real Oppenheimer said in an interview after the 1945 detonation of the world’s first nuclear weapon, recalling a Hindu scripture.

Mankind’s scientific innovations have often exceeded the time spent contemplating the moral and ethical implications such as cloning, genetic engineering and more. And that’s what makes “Oppenheimer” such a compelling drama moviegoers are responding to and seeing in theaters.

Nolan’s latest film was predicted to make around $40 million when it opened but ended up with $80.5 million and $174 million globally, according to Rotten Tomatoes; that is the third-biggest opening of Nolan’s career behind his Batman sequels in “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

“Oppenheimer” currently has a remarkable 94% approval rating among critics and a likewise impressive 94% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: “‘Oppenheimer’ marks another engrossing achievement from Christopher Nolan that benefits from Murphy's tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals."

