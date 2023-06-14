Review: ‘Transformers’ sequel roars with solid box office opening

BAXTER — They’re more than meets the eye. And they’ve returned to the big screen to save Earth or at least the summer box office.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is the latest sequel in the Michael Bay film franchise based on the Hasbro toy line about “robots in disguise” as automobiles, aircraft and now animals.

With a solid $60 million opening this weekend, the live-action installment about the heroic Autobots and Maximals versus the Terrorcons is set in the 1990s. The seventh installment is a standalone sequel to “Bumblebee” and a prequel to “Transformers,” which starred Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox with Steven Spielberg as the executive producer.

I must admit that as a grown-up, I still never tire of seeing vehicles, planes and beasts seemingly magically transform from one shape to another to battle each other on an epic scale. In that respect, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” does not disappoint even if the plot is thin.

Anthony Ramos from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” stars as a caring and overprotective brother to a sickly boy in a single-parent home in Brooklyn. The veteran and electronics expert looks for a job to support his family but to no avail.

In an act of desperation, he agrees to steal a Porsche but little does he know the car is no ordinary luxury automobile. And he gets taken as an unwitting accomplice on the ride of his life that ends with his introduction to the Autobots who have been in hiding since crashing on Earth.

Peter Cullen once again voices Optimus Prime, who is the noble yet weary leader of the Autobot resistance who transforms into a 1987 Freightliner semitractor-trailer. Fans of the animated series and films will rejoice at hearing his unmistakable voice.

The 81-year-old Canadian actor imbues Optimus Prime with steadfast integrity ever since Cullen first played the character in the 1980s animated series. Joining him in a notable role as Mirage the Porshe is Pete Davidson, who made a name for himself from “Saturday Night Live.”

The threat this time to mankind in the two-hour film that’s rated PG-13 for cartoonish violence among the mechanized cast and a few inside jokes targeted at adults comes in the form of a world-devouring entity called Unicron and it wants to feast on Earth and its inhabitants next.

As with all the movies in the live-action series, the plot is a bit nonsensical and moviegoers would do best not to think too hard about the plausibility of the screenplay and rather just rejoice in the carnage if you will of the motion picture-equivalent of a demolition derby.

Complaints of the former feature adaptions of the Transformers toy line included Bay’s direction, especially the battle scenes that were arguably an assault on the scenes and stage or edited in such a way that it was difficult to distinguish who was fighting who and who was winning.

Steven Caple Jr. steps into the director’s chair for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and it seems to be for the better, with action sequences in the sci-fi fantasy sequel shot in such a way that takes more time for character development that allows the audience to invest in it and care.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” currently has a 53% approval rating among critics and a 91% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Thanks to some genuine human drama between the set pieces and palpable affection for the title characters, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is one of the franchise's more enjoyable outings."

FRANK LEE is the movie columnist for the Brainerd Dispatch. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Frankfilmcritic .