Review: Whitney Houston movie hits high (and low) notes of singer’s career

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is a new biographical drama about the troubled life and times of Houston. The new release is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.

"Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody" movie poster
Actress Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in the new biographical film about the life and death of the talented singer and performer. The motion picture is playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 04, 2023 11:00 AM
BAXTER — The megawatt smile, eyes that twinkled and a voice that moved and sold millions of records — those were the things the world lost when Whitney Houston died almost a decade ago.

The 48-year-old’s death was ruled an accidental drowning and drugs were found in her system. But her life had played out before a global audience — and in the tabloids — before she died.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” attempts to bring back to life the six-time Grammy Award winner for a younger generation, who may have never witnessed her star power.

The biographical drama about the iconic singer was released in theaters in late December. The title is a reference to her massive worldwide hit from 1987 from her second album “Whitney.”

The motion picture starring Naomi Ackie as a pigeon-holed pop princess is not exactly revelatory nor breaking new ground. But the uncompromising and unvarnished portrayal of the troubled Houston, whose substance abuse and addiction led to her downfall, is surprising.

The film incorporates many of Houston’s memorable music videos and performances, which are faithfully recreated in costume and props, such as her 1991 indelible performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium during the Persian Gulf War.

Houston’s soaring rendition of the national anthem that day remains the gold standard for many who saw and heard her perform in a patriotically colored tracksuit on the playing field as military jets flew overhead and spectators were moved to tears or had chills run down their spines.

But it was not all accolades, or wine and roses, for the acclaimed singer with gospel roots. The movie begins with her complicated relationship with her arguably overbearing and controlling parents Emily "Cissy" Houston, a singer who failed to make it big in her own right, and John Russell Houston Jr., an Army veteran and a city administrator and a business manager of both.

It’s a constant theme throughout the film — Houston attempting to be herself or define herself out of the context of being a Christian, model, recording artist, performer, actress, trailblazer, idol, wife and businesswoman — roles that she often escaped through cocaine use.

The feature film also delves into her much-rumored relationship with Robyn Crawford, who Houston met when they worked as youth summer camp counselors in 1980. Crawford became a roommate and an assistant. Crawford recently admitted they also were in a relationship.

The movie explores over the course of two hours and 30 minutes her love-hate and contentious relationship with her adulterous father, who manages Houston but lives lavishly off of her earnings, much to her later surprise and disappointment because of the betrayal of trust.

But the true star of the motion picture that is rated PG-13 that depicts Houston’s rise and fall from stardom is her singing talent, which garnered her the nickname “The Voice,” or as one-time Arista Records head Clive Davis called her “the greatest voice of her generation.”

Ackie’s impersonation of the iconic Houston is particularly praiseworthy. She lip-synced the big screen re-enactments of Houston’s live performances or music video recordings, and moviegoers would be hard-pressed to tell it was not Ackie actually singing.

Kasi Lemmons directed the Houston biopic and previously the 2018 film about abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Anthony McCarten wrote the screenplay for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and also wrote the Oscar-winner “Bohemian Rhapsody” about Queen and Freddie Mercury.

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” currently has a 43% approval rating among critics and a more favorable 92% approval rating among audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: "Another wiki-biopic for posterity's sake, the relatively watchable ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ leaves you feeling like you were on stage with Whitney Houston, but didn't really get to dance with her."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

