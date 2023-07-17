6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Rockin’ Hill Band performs July 20 in Gregory Park

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — A great bunch of musicians from the Brainerd area that enjoy playing blues, jazz and rock will be performing 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Rockin’ Hill Band are seasoned musicians from the Brainerd lakes area playing rock, pop, blues and jazz. They perform everything from dinner listening to dance music. Some of the artists covered include Van Morrison, Billy Joel, Eagles, Stray Cats, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, Blues Brothers, Tower of Power, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson.

Rockin’ Hill Band.
Rockin’ Hill Band
Contributed

Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd. Concerts in the Park are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. Summer road construction projects have begun so concert organizers suggest allowing for more time getting to Gregory Park.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker; Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union; and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd Lakes area.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
071723-ask-a-trooper-emergency-kit.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What things should I have in my car summer travel emergency kit?
3h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: $58 million to create Highway 371 overpass in Baxter
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The Brainerd Ski Loons form a water skiing pyramid.
Local
Ski Loons perform at Lum Park
6h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823-CO-weekly-reports-northerns.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Remember your zone size limits for Northern Pike
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
The Brainerd Ski Loons form a water skiing pyramid.
Local
Ski Loons perform at Lum Park
6h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Local
Mud racing at the Cass County Fair
1d ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey