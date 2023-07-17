Rockin’ Hill Band performs July 20 in Gregory Park

BRAINERD — A great bunch of musicians from the Brainerd area that enjoy playing blues, jazz and rock will be performing 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Gregory Park in Brainerd.

Rockin’ Hill Band are seasoned musicians from the Brainerd lakes area playing rock, pop, blues and jazz. They perform everything from dinner listening to dance music. Some of the artists covered include Van Morrison, Billy Joel, Eagles, Stray Cats, Carlos Santana, Willie Nelson, Blues Brothers, Tower of Power, Herbie Hancock, and George Benson.

Rockin’ Hill Band Contributed

Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Rain out site is The Center at 803 Kingwood St. in Brainerd. Concerts in the Park are a collaboration between the city of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. Summer road construction projects have begun so concert organizers suggest allowing for more time getting to Gregory Park.Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker; Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union; and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd Lakes area.

