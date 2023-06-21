Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Ruckus in the Bearbrush to perform at Great River Arts in Little Falls

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Ruckus in the Bearbrush — Adrian Rainer, left, Emma Nistler, Paul Imholte — will perform June 23 in Little Falls.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

LITTLE FALLS — Ruckus in the Bearbrush, featuring folk inspired tunes, will perform Friday, June 23, at Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE in downtown Little Falls. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m.

Great River Arts is offering a special this month. Purchase a ticket to both of this month's shows, Ruckus in the Bearbrush and Jason Schommer: Older but Not Wiser!, and receive a free drink token to use at Great River Arts. Tokens will be distributed upon check in to Ruckus in the Bearbrush.

Ruckus in the Bearbrush gets its name from the joy and good fun they bring to the stage with their stories, music, and historical references. Bearbrush is a lovely blooming forest tree which drops long leafy wisps as the seasons change. Small animals use these wisps to burrow under for shelter. Put two together and you have a Ruckus in the Bearbrush.

The band is a pre-bluegrass era ensemble. Bluegrass music began around the 1940s post World War II. The bulk of the Ruckus' music predates the Civil War and starts as far back as the late 1600s and early 1700s. They bring in the history of the Scotch-Irish immigration movement to the mountains of the Carolinas and Tennessee and how their music melded with the Eastern and Southern mountain cultures. They then bring in music from the Civil War era and will toss in a couple post Civil War from the 1940s and into the 1970s to round out the development of "folk" music.

Ruckus in the Bearbrush is early Mountain music, Appalachian culture and styling, and resurrected "folk" music. The show is family friendly and brings the past to the present. Their hope is to continue to pass these long forgotten tunes through the next generations so as not to lose such beautiful and richly historical music.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or to register call 320-632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Music in the Square kicks off June 24 in Crosslake
June 21, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Right Friends picnic planned for June 29
June 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dispatch graphic with newspaper sections are stacked against each other
Local
Mission Parade set for June 24
June 21, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area
June 20, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 30, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
School Board members sit behind table
Local
School Board increases sub rates
June 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Main entrance at Forestview Middle School.
Local
COVID funds swell school district budget
June 19, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke