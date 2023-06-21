Ruckus in the Bearbrush to perform at Great River Arts in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — Ruckus in the Bearbrush, featuring folk inspired tunes, will perform Friday, June 23, at Great River Arts, 122 First St. SE in downtown Little Falls. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m.

Great River Arts is offering a special this month. Purchase a ticket to both of this month's shows, Ruckus in the Bearbrush and Jason Schommer: Older but Not Wiser!, and receive a free drink token to use at Great River Arts. Tokens will be distributed upon check in to Ruckus in the Bearbrush.

Ruckus in the Bearbrush gets its name from the joy and good fun they bring to the stage with their stories, music, and historical references. Bearbrush is a lovely blooming forest tree which drops long leafy wisps as the seasons change. Small animals use these wisps to burrow under for shelter. Put two together and you have a Ruckus in the Bearbrush.

The band is a pre-bluegrass era ensemble. Bluegrass music began around the 1940s post World War II. The bulk of the Ruckus' music predates the Civil War and starts as far back as the late 1600s and early 1700s. They bring in the history of the Scotch-Irish immigration movement to the mountains of the Carolinas and Tennessee and how their music melded with the Eastern and Southern mountain cultures. They then bring in music from the Civil War era and will toss in a couple post Civil War from the 1940s and into the 1970s to round out the development of "folk" music.

Ruckus in the Bearbrush is early Mountain music, Appalachian culture and styling, and resurrected "folk" music. The show is family friendly and brings the past to the present. Their hope is to continue to pass these long forgotten tunes through the next generations so as not to lose such beautiful and richly historical music.

For more information or to register call 320-632-0960 or visit www.greatart.org .