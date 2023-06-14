Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 14

Arts and Entertainment

Rusty Crayfish Brass Band to perform in Crosslake

The performance will be June 24.

Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:27 PM

CROSSLAKE — Music in the Square kicks off on June 24 with the Rusty Crayfish Brass Band.

This ensemble covers the music of the original “Naw Awlins” brass bands with their own original tunes and arrangements.

The Town Square performance runs 6-8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs.

