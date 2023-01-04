99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Scandanavian Showcase promises ‘smorgasbord’ of entertainment

Nationally known acts will entertain with traditional Nordic music, comedic acting and Scandanavian storytelling at the Scandinavian Showcase at the Pequot Lakes High School Theater on Jan. 7, 2023.

Renee Vaughan
Renee Vaughan, a world-renowned Swedish fiddle player, will be one of three featured performers at the Scandanavian Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School Theater.
Contributed / Renee Vaughan
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
January 04, 2023 10:00 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education will present a night of Scandinavian arts and culture, and highlight the early settlers and immigrants who helped grow Minnesota.

The Scandinavian Showcase starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and promises a “smorgasbord” of entertainment consisting of three nationally known performers in an evening program of Scandinavian singing, traditional Nordic music, comedic acting and Scandinavian storytelling.

“Each of these performers brings a different skill set to this Smorgasbord of Norwegian and Swedish entertainment,” according to Joell Tvedt, Pequot Lakes Public Schools Community Education director.

Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley will perform at the Scandinavian Showcase at the Pequot Lakes High School Theater off Olson Street and west of Highway 371.

Vaughan is a world-renowned nyckelharpa (Swedish fiddle) player who has played all over the United States and Sweden and even had a private audience with the king and queen of Sweden, according to a news release about the Scandinavian Showcase.

"My first paid gig in entertainment was running the Blue Light Specials over the PA system at Kmart," Vaughan stated on her website.

The nyckelharpa is an instrument that has been around in one form or another for more than 700 years, according to Vaughan, who described the string instrument’s sound as both rustic and ethereal.

Vaughan is a regular performer at the American Swedish Institute, Norsk Høstfest, Nisswa-Stämmän Scandinavian Folk Music Festival and the Twin Cities Scandinavian Social Dance.

"I’m a bit of a musical late bloomer. About a dozen years ago, I studied Swedish folk painting and to help with inspiration, I borrowed a CD of Swedish folk tunes from the local library,” Vaughan explained. “I heard Eric Sahlström playing a bondpolska on nyckelharpa and instantly loved the rhythm and instrument."

Danielson will also take the stage Saturday as part of the Scandinavian Showcase. He co-authored “Ole & Sven’s Bucket List,” "Ole & Lena: A Stud and a Hot Dish" and other books poking fun at Minnesota's Scandanavian heritage. Many people from the Scandanavian region were early settlers of Minnesota, including from Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

“Not only is this 90-minute program a walk down nostalgia lane, but it will leave people laughing, longing for the days gone by and with a whole new appreciation for Scandinavian culture,” Tvedt said.

Filley performs Scandinavian storytelling and standup comedy at festivals, showcases and events all over the United States and Canada. He even had the opportunity to share laughter while on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, which is considered country music’s biggest stage.

“Most of Chad’s material comes from his everyday life. With a resume including survival in the trenches of parenthood, matrimony, high school teaching and coaching and firefighting, he is able to combine these experiences with a humorous spin, helping him turn everyday events into comical stories,” according to Filley’s official website.

The Scandinavian Showcase is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Tickets can be purchased from Pequot Lakes Community Education by phone at 218-568-9200, online at bit.ly/3i4pPAY or in person starting one hour before the show at the door.

If you go

  • What: Scandinavian Showcase.
  • Who: Renee Vaughan, Bruce “Ole” Danielson and Chad Filley.
  • When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
  • Where: Pequot Lakes High School Theater, 30805 Olson St.
  • Cost: $12 per person.

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchFL .

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
