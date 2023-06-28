Shane Martin Band, Norman’s Bait & Tackle to play at Crosslake Town Square

CROSSLAKE — Shane Martin Band in the Crosslake Town Square will play 6-8 p.m. July 1 at Crosslake Town Square. This band of skilled veteran musicians has performed at top country music festivals. They play a unique blend of modern country rock.

Norman’s Bait & Tackle, a multi-talented Brainerd group, will play 6-8 p.m. July 8 at Crosslake Town Square on July 8. Norman’s Bait & Tackle plays a variety of music — their unique style, zany antics, and humorous song parodies will tickle your funny bone. And they play hunting and fishing tunes and of course, cowboy songs.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music with your neighbors, organizers said in a news release.