Special Events — Dec. 14

Scholarship fund ensures all kids have access to the arts

BRAINED — The Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund ensures all kids have access to the arts at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Crossing Arts offers arts programming for kids and teens throughout the year through its Studio Wednesday program, drop-in classes and workshops. Funds are available to children 18 and younger to attend these classes for free through the Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund.

Youth who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information.at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org . Class schedules can be found at www.crossingarts.org .

Activities are funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Kringle Market returns to The Crossing Arts Alliance

BRAINERD — The Kringle Market, an annual art and fine craft market from member artists, is ongoing through Dec. 30 at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

The market is open to the public. Items include pottery, blown and fused glass, books, paintings, knitted goods, unique jewelry, ornaments, stickers, woodworking and more.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel St. and business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 218-833-0416, email info@crossingarts.org or visit www.crossingarts.org .

Christmas Marketplace open for the holidays at Jaques Art Center

AITKIN — The Christmas Marketplace is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 23 at the Jaques Art Center at 121 Second St. NW in Aitkin.

More than 50 artisan vendors have put together their shops at the marketplace. Gift wrapping is provided.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit www.jaquesart.com .