Special Events — Dec. 21

Pints for a Purpose at Jack Pine Brewery

BAXTER — Enjoy a beer and help out the Northland Arboretum at the same time 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, with $1 of every beer sold benefiting the Arb.

Interested in learning more? Representatives from the organization at the Baxter brewery at 15593 Edgewood Drive will be on hand to talk about the Arb’s impact on the community.

For more information about the fundraiser for the nonprofit, call 218-270-8072 or email info@jackpinebrewery.com .

Scholarship fund ensures all kids have access to the arts

BRAINERD — The Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund ensures all kids have access to the arts at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Crossing Arts offers arts programming for kids and teens throughout the year through its Studio Wednesday program, drop-in classes and workshops. Funds are available to children 18 and younger to attend these classes for free through the Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund.

Youths who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org . Class schedules can be found at crossingarts.org .

Activities are funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Kringle Market takes place at The Crossing Arts Alliance

BRAINERD — The Kringle Market, an annual art and fine craft market from member artists, is ongoing through Dec. 30 at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

The market is open to the public. Items include pottery, blown and fused glass, books, paintings, knitted goods, unique jewelry, ornaments, stickers, woodworking and more.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel St. and business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 218-833-0416, email info@crossingarts.org or visit crossingarts.org .

Christmas Marketplace open for the holidays at Jaques Art Center

AITKIN — The Christmas Marketplace is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Friday, Dec. 23, at the Jaques Art Center at 121 Second St. NW in Aitkin.

More than 50 artisan vendors have put together their shops at the marketplace. Gift wrapping is provided.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit jaquesart.com .