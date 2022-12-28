99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Special Events — Dec. 28

This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.

Words stating "Entertainment — Special Events"
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Scholarship fund ensures all kids have access to the arts

BRAINERD — The Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund ensures all kids have access to the arts at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Crossing Arts offers arts programming for kids and teens throughout the year through its Studio Wednesday program, drop-in classes and workshops. Funds are available to children 18 and younger to attend these classes for free through the Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund.

Youths who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org . Class schedules can be found at crossingarts.org .

Activities are funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kringle Market takes place at The Crossing Arts Alliance

BRAINERD — The Kringle Market, an annual art and fine craft market from member artists, is ongoing through Friday, Dec. 30, at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

The market is open to the public. Items include pottery, blown and fused glass, books, paintings, knitted goods, unique jewelry, ornaments, stickers, woodworking and more.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel St. and business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 218-833-0416, email info@crossingarts.org or visit crossingarts.org .

Related Topics: THINGS TO DOEVENTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Crash Report FSA
Local
Palisade man injured in Aitkin crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Spencer Township, east of Aitkin.
December 28, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
T2T_8323.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Everything in life is kind of unreal’
This week's featured read is "Sundays at Tiffany's" by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet.
December 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Dec. 28
A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
live Music.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Live Music — Dec. 28
Live music in the Brainerd lakes area.
December 28, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report