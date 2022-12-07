Special Events — Dec. 7

Scholarship fund ensures all kids have access to the arts

BRAINED — The Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund ensures all kids have access to the arts at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Crossing Arts offers arts programming for kids and teens throughout the year through its Studio Wednesday program, drop-in classes and workshops. Funds are available to children 18 and younger to attend these classes for free through the Cyndy Buxton Scholarship Fund.

Youth who qualify for free or reduced lunch are eligible for a full scholarship. Others who are experiencing financial difficulty should contact Crossing Arts for more information.at 218-833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org . Class schedules can be found at www.crossingarts.org .

Activities are funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Cheers for Charity fundraiser at Big Axe Brewing Co.

NISSWA — Joins others at Big Axe Brewing Co. in Nisswa from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, for happy hour to help a family in the Brainerd lakes area have a great Christmas.

One dollar from each pint sold will be donated to help make this the best Christmas ever for a local family. Freewill offering will also be available for those really in the spirit of giving.

Wreath clinic offered at Landsburg Landscape Nursery Inc.

BRAINERD — Make and take a 24-foot Balsam wreath with assorted greens, cones, berries and ribbon from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Landsburg Landscape Nursery Inc. in Brainerd.

The cost for the wreath-making clinic at 16460 Highway 371 is $65.

Crosslake American Legion Auxiliary to hold cookie walk fundraiser

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake American Legion Auxiliary cookie fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and feature an assortment of cookies (buyer's choice) for $9 per pound.

The Auxiliary members each make seven dozen cookies, of which you can purchase an assortment by the pound. Other holiday baked goods will also be on sale at the event at 35112 Crow Wing County Road 3.

Proceeds go towards the Auxiliary scholarship fund. There will be $1,000 scholarships awarded to two or three local students in the spring.

Kringle Market returns to The Crossing Arts Alliance

BRAINERD — The Kringle Market, an annual art and fine craft market from member artists, is ongoing through Dec. 30 at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

The market is open to the public. Items include pottery, blown and fused glass, books, paintings, knitted goods, unique jewelry, ornaments, stickers, woodworking and more.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel St. and business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 218-833-0416, email info@crossingarts.org or visit www.crossingarts.org .

Christmas Marketplace open for the holidays at Jaques Art Center

AITKIN — The Christmas Marketplace is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 23 at the Jaques Art Center at 121 Second St. NW in Aitkin.

More than 50 artisan vendors have put together their shops at the marketplace. Gift wrapping is provided.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit www.jaquesart.com .