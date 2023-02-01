Special Events — Feb. 1

Community invited to join CLC music groups

BRAINERD — Community members are invited to join one of the 11 music ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and the evenings, and they are open to anyone of any skill level, including CLC students, post-secondary option students, high school musicians, all-state musicians, community music enthusiasts and retired musicians.

Whether musicians are serious or novices, returning to the craft or learning a secondary instrument, places are available. All musicians will be invited (but not required) to tour Spain, France and Italy at the academic year’s end. More information at www.bit.ly/3Gf4kW8 .

Those interested in joining an ensemble can contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.