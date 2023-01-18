STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Special Events — Jan. 18

This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.

By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023 02:27 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Community invited to join CLC music groups

BRAINERD — Community members are invited to join one of the 11 music ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and the evenings, and they are open to anyone of any skill level, including CLC students, post-secondary option students, high school musicians, all-state musicians, community music enthusiasts and retired musicians.

Whether musicians are serious or novices, returning to the craft or learning a secondary instrument, places are available. All musicians will be invited (but not required) to tour Spain, France and Italy at the academic year’s end. More information at www.bit.ly/3Gf4kW8 .

Those interested in joining an ensemble can contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

Publishing company announces new book release

AITKIN — Riverside of Aitkin announced a new book available at local bookstores called “Blue Harvest” by Brainerd author Jack Kraywinkle.

The book is a work of historical fiction about a bachelor farmer and a widow woman who come together during the Great Depression, just prior to World War II.

“It’s about the redeeming love that can happen at any phase in life and the irony of life’s circumstances,” according to a news release about the author, who is an artist and woodcarver and lives with his wife Kay just south of Brainerd.

The story is fiction based on childhood memories of the people and the events the author experienced in the 1950s and early 1960s. It is also supplemented by stories his grandmother and his parents told him about what life was like during the Depression.

“Blue Harvest” is available in bookstores as well as online through Amazon in electronic format.

