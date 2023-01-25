STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Special Events — Jan. 25

This calendar lists book or author events, auditions for theatrical productions, art, craft or food fairs and other unique entertainment events.

By Dispatch staff report
January 25, 2023 02:27 PM
Community invited to join CLC music groups

BRAINERD — Community members are invited to join one of the 11 music ensembles through the Central Lakes College Music Department.

Ensembles meet during the day and the evenings, and they are open to anyone of any skill level, including CLC students, post-secondary option students, high school musicians, all-state musicians, community music enthusiasts and retired musicians.

Whether musicians are serious or novices, returning to the craft or learning a secondary instrument, places are available. All musicians will be invited (but not required) to tour Spain, France and Italy at the academic year’s end. More information at www.bit.ly/3Gf4kW8 .

Those interested in joining an ensemble can contact Director Jonathan Laflamme at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215.

