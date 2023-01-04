Special Events — Jan. 4

New member auditions for The Legacy Chorale and Legacy Youth Chorale

BRAINERD — The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota wil have new member auditions for The Legacy Chorale and Legacy Youth Chorale.

The Legacy Chorale is a mixed choral ensemble open to high school and adult singers of all ages. The ensemble is led by Artistic Director Mike Smith and Assistant Director Kennedy Niska and rehearses 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Brainerd High School.

The Legacy Youth Chorale is a treble voice ensemble open to young people in the third through fifth grades. Directed by Kennedy Niska, this ensemble rehearses 4-5:15 p.m. Sundays at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter.

Legacy Youth Chorale audition times will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and Jan. 15. Legacy Chorale audition times will be 4-7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 14. Auditions will be at the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota office in Suite 114 in the Franklin Arts Center at 1001 Kingwood St. in Brainerd.

Both ensembles will perform in the spring concert series “It’s a Grand Night for Singing.” The program will include music by Eric Whitacre as well as selections from popular musicals. Performances will take place on April 14 at Crosslake Lutheran Church in Crosslake, April 15 at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, and April 16 at Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

Contact Kennedy Niska at admin@legacychorale.org or 218-410-3030 to set up an audition appointment or for questions about the upcoming concert season. Visit legacychorale.org/sing-with-us for more information.