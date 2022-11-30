Special Events — Nov. 30

Taste of the Holidays returns to Schaefer's Foods

NISSWA — Those attending Schaefer's Foods’ 24th Taste of the Holidays will sample food and beverages from each of the Nisswa store's departments

Minimum donation is required. All proceeds benefit the Nisswa Fire Department Relief Association.

The event is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Schaefer's Foods at 23962 Smiley Road in Nisswa.

CLC Cultural Thursday to focus on Haiti

BRAINERD — The community is invited to learn about the culture and values of the Haitian people at Central Lakes College’s next Cultural Thursday event at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

Longtime Brainerd lakes area resident Jim Kirzeder has dedicated much of his life to the people of Haiti and has visited the country more than 100 times, building schools and clean water infrastructure.

Kirzeder will share his experiences and perspectives about the past, present and future of Haiti through the lens of service and assistance.

For more information on the Cultural Thursday series, email Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu .

Kringle Market returns to The Crossing Arts Alliance

BRAINERD — The Kringle Market, an annual art and fine craft market from member artists, is ongoing through Dec. 30 at The Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

The market is open to the public. Items include pottery, blown and fused glass, books, paintings, knitted goods, unique jewelry, ornaments, stickers, woodworking and more.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is located at 711 Laurel St. and business hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 218-833-0416, email info@crossingarts.org or visit www.crossingarts.org .

Christmas Marketplace open for the holidays at Jaques Art Center

AITKIN — The Christmas Marketplace is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 23 at the Jaques Art Center at 121 Second St. NW in Aitkin.

More than 50 artisan vendors have put together their shops at the marketplace. Gift wrapping is provided.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit www.jaquesart.com .