Stage North Theatre announces its 10th Season

BRAINERD — The Stage North Theatre Company recently announced its schedule of productions for the 2024 Season.

“We are even prouder to announce that it is our 10th full season at the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd,” organizers said in a news release.

Stage North was founded in 2014 with the debut production of “A Christmas Carol.”

“With a professional quality production and very strong attendance, it was the perfect show to begin our theatre company,” the news release stated. “Now 10 years and over 30 productions later, we’re still seeing strong audiences at our high quality shows. We have faith that 2024 will be no different. Our motto is ‘We put the ‘Community’ in Community Theatre.’ We look forward to sharing our 2024 season with our wonderful, supportive community.”

Stage North’s 10th season in 2024 will begin with the ever popular musical “Oliver!” running April 3 through April 7. The audience can consider itself at home with Lionel Bart's classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, ”Oliver Twist.” The Tony Award-winning Broadway show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. Audiences will recognize the long string of familiar song titles including “Food, Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” “Oom Pah Pah,” “I’d Do Anything,” and “Who Will Buy?”

The season continues in the fall with the classic “Gaslight” (Angel Street) running Oct. 24, 25, 26, and 27. A Broadway hit first produced on the West End in London under the title Gaslight and filmed twice, “Angel Street” tells the story of the Manninghams, who live on Angel Street in 19th century London. As the curtain rises, all appears to be the essence of Victorian tranquility. It is soon apparent, however, that Mr. Manningham, a suavely handsome man, is slowly driving his gentle, devoted wife, Bella, to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness that masks more sinister motives. It is from this story that the term “gaslighting” entered our vocabulary. A suspenseful drama in the Alfred Hitchcock genre, it is not to be missed.

Our 2024 season wraps up with our holiday offering “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” running Dec. 12, 13, 14, 15. In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won't believe the mayhem — and the fun — when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on! This delightful comedy is adapted from the best-selling Young Adult book, and has become a holiday staple for groups across the United States! It features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and a lot of laughs!

Stage North has two shows remaining in the 2023 season: first, “The Laramie Project” — a close examination of the immediate reactions of the Laramie, Wyoming community to the 1998 brutal murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay student, and the underlying bigotry and hatred that enabled it. The show runs Oct. 12, 13, 14, and 15. Auditions for “The Laramie Project” will be 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Franklin Arts Center.

Finally, the holiday show “A Cinderella Christmas,” an original adaptation of the classic story of Ella, her ugly stepsisters, mean stepmother and the Fairy Godmother. The Prince has come of age and seeks a wife at the ball. Based on the folktale of a young woman living in awful circumstances who suddenly ascends to the throne by way of “a little glass slipper.” It runs Dec. 14, 15, 16 and 17. Auditions are 7 p.m. Sept. 29 and 3 p.m. Sept. 30.

To stay current on auditions, acting workshops and season tickets, visit Stage North Theatre Company’s website at www.stagenorththeater.com and on Stage North’s Facebook page.