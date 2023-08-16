Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Summer Twilight Festival bring 3 days of music to Brainerd

Summer Twilight Music Festival Aug. 23-25 at the West Side Tent of the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd.

Musical group B2wins.
B2wins from Brazil perform Aug. 23 at the Summer Twilight Music Festival at Central Lakes College.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center presents the Summer Twilight Music Festival Aug. 23-25 at the West Side Tent of the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd.

Kicking off the festival Aug. 23 are the B2wins. Hailing from Brazil, the charismatic twin brothers deliver an unforgettable high-energy show that fuses various genres into a mesmerizing blend of rock, dance, and soul, organizers said in a news release. Pronounced "B-Twins," their captivating renditions of crowd favorites and engaging live performance are set to create an enchanting experience that is part rock concert, part dance party, and a true vacation for the soul.

Members of Creedence Revived.
Tribute band Creedence Revived will take the stage Aug. 24 at the Summer Twilight Music Festival at Central Lakes College.
Contributed

On Aug. 24 Creedence Revived, a tribute band that has taken the world by storm, will take the stage. Known for their sold-out shows and breathtaking performances for audiences upwards of 30,000, Creedence Revived promises to transport festival-goers back in time with their authentic rendition of classic hits. This group of immensely talented musicians, each a master in their own right, pays homage to the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival, promising a night of musical nostalgia.

The festival's grand finale Aug. 25 brings a remarkable collaboration of talent to the stage. Ken Waldman, a seasoned Alaskan artist, will join forces with Kyle Orla and Kelley Smith to deliver a unique performance that combines Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry and folk tunes. The trio's blend of artistry promises to take the audience on an emotive journey through music and storytelling, evoking a sense of connection and wonder.

Ken Waldman.
Ken Waldman
Contributed
Kyle Orla.
Kyle Orla
Contributed
Kelley Smith.
Kelley Smith
SMOUSE

"We are thrilled to present the Summer Twilight Festival, an event that showcases the power of music to unite our community and uplift our spirits," said Joey Yow, Director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center. “This week will be a farewell celebration of an incredible summer and a welcome to the students returning to Central Lakes College for the upcoming semester. With a diverse lineup and performances that span genres and generations, we invite everyone to join us for a week of pure musical joy."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Summer Twilight Music Festival is proudly sponsored by the Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, organizations dedicated to promoting and nurturing the arts within the region.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.clcperformingarts.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A steam engine with one car in the train is outside the first Northern Pacific depot and headquarters with six men standing on the steps and near the building.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 16
2h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
northlonglakebeach.jpg
Members Only
Local
Camping close to home popular with lakes area residents
12h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Ranchers riding horses in a field.
Local
Sunup Ranch bringing community together for Harvest Dinner
13h ago
 · 
By  Jodi Eberhardt | Pine River Watershed Alliance
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Arnold, Gmeinder, Sands
Local
3 to be inducted into BHS Hall of Fame
4d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Central Lakes College exterior entrance
Local
CLC bans cannabis on school property
19h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Daybreak logo
Arts and Entertainment
Daybreak to perform Aug. 18 at Gregory Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Two cyclists go along a path.
Members Only
Local
Biking options abundant in the Brainerd lakes area
3d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward