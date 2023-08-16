Summer Twilight Festival bring 3 days of music to Brainerd

BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center presents the Summer Twilight Music Festival Aug. 23-25 at the West Side Tent of the Central Lakes College campus in Brainerd.

Kicking off the festival Aug. 23 are the B2wins. Hailing from Brazil, the charismatic twin brothers deliver an unforgettable high-energy show that fuses various genres into a mesmerizing blend of rock, dance, and soul, organizers said in a news release. Pronounced "B-Twins," their captivating renditions of crowd favorites and engaging live performance are set to create an enchanting experience that is part rock concert, part dance party, and a true vacation for the soul.

Tribute band Creedence Revived will take the stage Aug. 24 at the Summer Twilight Music Festival at Central Lakes College. Contributed

On Aug. 24 Creedence Revived, a tribute band that has taken the world by storm, will take the stage. Known for their sold-out shows and breathtaking performances for audiences upwards of 30,000, Creedence Revived promises to transport festival-goers back in time with their authentic rendition of classic hits. This group of immensely talented musicians, each a master in their own right, pays homage to the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival, promising a night of musical nostalgia.

The festival's grand finale Aug. 25 brings a remarkable collaboration of talent to the stage. Ken Waldman, a seasoned Alaskan artist, will join forces with Kyle Orla and Kelley Smith to deliver a unique performance that combines Appalachian-style string-band music with original poetry and folk tunes. The trio's blend of artistry promises to take the audience on an emotive journey through music and storytelling, evoking a sense of connection and wonder.

Ken Waldman Contributed

Kyle Orla Contributed

Kelley Smith SMOUSE

"We are thrilled to present the Summer Twilight Festival, an event that showcases the power of music to unite our community and uplift our spirits," said Joey Yow, Director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center. “This week will be a farewell celebration of an incredible summer and a welcome to the students returning to Central Lakes College for the upcoming semester. With a diverse lineup and performances that span genres and generations, we invite everyone to join us for a week of pure musical joy."

The Summer Twilight Music Festival is proudly sponsored by the Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, organizations dedicated to promoting and nurturing the arts within the region.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.clcperformingarts.com .