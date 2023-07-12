Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tami and the Bachelor to perform in Staples

The husband and wife duo will perform 7 p.m. July 16 at the Music in the Park series at Northern Pacific Park in Staples.

Tamara and Phil Barnett, who perform music as Tami and the Bachelor.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

STAPLES — Tami and the Bachelor will perform 7 p.m. July 16 at the Music in the Park series in Staples.

Expect to hear a variety of music from this talented husband/wife duo, including pop, rock and classic country. Bring a lawn chair.

Composed of Tamara (Tami) and Phil Barnett, the band’s set list contains hits made famous by Meghan Trainor, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline; as well as classic bands like Fleetwood Mac, CCR and Journey.

“We sing everything from Gershwin to Gaga,” Tamara said in a news release.

Although they hail from Northeast Minneapolis and perform all over the Midwest, Tami and the Bachelor are no strangers to the Staples-Motley community. Tamara (Kraft) Barnett is a Motley native, and 1975 graduate of Motley High School. She was involved in many activities while attending Motley High School, including music. She started playing guitar when she was 13, studied piano, sang in a number of bands after high school, and went on to become a professional musician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the way, Tamara met her future husband Phil, a talented guitarist who’d hired her to sing in his band, Impact. Not long after, the two singers realized they’d like to make their duet permanent, and Tami and the Bachelor was born.

The duo’s high-energy show is a favorite in the Brainerd lakes area, often booked at Breezy Point and Madden’s each summer. They’re looking forward to sharing their music at the concert series in Staples, and perhaps seeing some familiar faces at the upcoming show.

The Music in the Park Concerts are 7 p.m. in the Northern Pacific Park on Sunday evenings through Aug. 13. For more information on the Music in the Park series, visit www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 6th St. NE in Staples. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on 6th St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples.

