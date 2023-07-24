The Center’s Band performs July 27 in Gregory Park.

BRAINERD — The Center’s Band will be performing 7 p.m. in Gregory Park in Brainerd

The Center’s Band is a great bunch of musicians from the Brainerd area that enjoy playing country music! Band members are: Butch Hines, acoustic guitar; Loren Malloy, bass guitar; Steve Bourassa, acoustic guitar; Brian Beck, acoustic guitar; and Larry Peterson, fiddle. Their passion for county music runs the gamma from the old to the new. A great band to enjoy, listen to some songs that will bring back memories and appreciation for sharing their musical talents!

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of great music in the park. The rain-out site is The Center. The performance may also be at The Center due to excess heat. If there are no cars around Gregory Park, drive to The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd. Concerts are a collaboration between the City of Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and The Center. Due to road construction, allow extra time to get to Gregory Park. Performances are made possible by financial support from Deerwood Bank, in memory of Keith Heidecker, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union and in memory of Helen K. Mills and Stewart C. Mills Jr., who loved music and loved the Brainerd Lakes area.

