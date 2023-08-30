The Jimmys to play Crosslake Town Square

CROSSLAKE — High energy rhythm and blues will be featured when the Jimmys from Wisconsin perform 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Crosslake Town Square.

Read more





The Jimmys, a festival favorite, have been bringing people together in the U.S. and Canada and Caribbean for 14 years. The concert is sponsored by Crosslake Ideal Lions Club. Bring your lawn chairs (or blankets) to watch the music

Crosslake Ideal Lions Club also announced peaches from Colorado are expected the last week in August or during Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-2). The peach sale (full lugs and half lugs) will be held at Moonlight Bay, Crosslake for the two days after the peaches are delivered. Watch for news of the arrival. To reserve a lug or two send an email to blhansen68@gmail.com .