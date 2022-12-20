‘The Menu’ offers biting social commentary in dark comedy

BAXTER — Those with an appetite for horror and a movie you can really sink your teeth into that perhaps will leave you hungry for more will want to check out “The Menu.”

Released last month but still in theaters such as Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter, the thriller stars Ralph Fiennes as an exclusive chef, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple among his dinner guests who unknowingly may be having their last meals.

The enigmatic and temperamental chef played by Fiennes may remind moviegoers and food fanatics of British chef, restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, whose profanity-laden reality competition series “Hell’s Kitchen” has censors working overtime.

Fiennes plays celebrity chef Julian Slowik with a quiet restraint that belies hostility and contempt for the rich and powerful he serves and who fail to truly appreciate his craft or cooking.

Slowik exercises complete control over his kitchen staff who yells in unison “Yes, chef!” in a cult-like manner whenever the obsessive Slowik demands affirmation or complete compliance.

His proverbial fly-in-the-soup comes in the form of the slinky and beguiling Margon Mills, a last-minute dinner guest played by the talented Taylor-Joy, a rising young star whose memorable breakthrough role in the folk horror film “The Witch” from 2015 put her on the map.

Hoult plays Tyler Ledford, a foodie and devotee of Slowik who apparently invited Mills to dine with him and others at Hawthorne, Slowik’s exclusive restaurant located on an isolated island.

Ledford is among the dinner guests who do not balk or bat an eye at shelling out the $1,250 per person to dine at the farm-to-table hipster restaurant overseen by Slowik.

The R-rated thriller starts innocuously with a behind-the-scenes look at a lifestyle and the fine dining establishment that perhaps many of us who live on a more modest fast-food budget rarely get a glimpse of except by watching YouTube videos, cooking shows or travel programs.

“The Menu” takes a dark turn when there’s a sudden death in the claustrophobic setting of Hawthorne witnessed by the shocked and confused crowd, whose primary interest in eating at Hawthorne seems to be to brag about the expensive meal to those who are not as fortunate.

Nothing in Slowik’s kitchen and restaurant, however, is left to chance, so the unexpected fatality that occurs before the restaurant patrons is slowly revealed to be part of a cold, calculated plan.

But Mills is obviously and definitely not part of the award-winning chef’s plans, and her disdain and indifference toward Slowik and his machination only serve to gall or unnerve him. And so the pair engage in a cat-and-mouse game over the course of the nearly two-hour movie.

Nonplussed is Elsa, the restaurant maitre d’ and Slowik's righthand lady played by American actress Hong Chau with an unspoken menace in a “Minnesota nice” passive-aggressive kind of way.

Slowik and his culinary cohorts at Hawthorne toy with the customers in an intriguing way that whets one’s appetite while having a mouthful to say about power and privilege, socioeconomic status, class and more.

Interestingly enough, sandwiched between the film’s scenes are lovingly detailed close-ups of the food items served that comprise the five-course dinner that Ledford fetishizes, much to Mills’ annoyance, including a final shot of the final menu item that is purely for comedic effect.

“The Menu” was directed by Mark Mylod, a British television and film director and executive producer best known for his work on the television series “Succession” and “Shameless.”

“The Menu” currently holds an 88% approval rating among critics and a 76% approval rating among more audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The audience consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com states the film has “a great cast and plenty of fun moments, although the ending might strike some as a little tough to swallow.”

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .