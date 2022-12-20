Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

‘The Menu’ offers biting social commentary in dark comedy

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult sample what exclusive chef Ralph Fiennes has prepared for a chosen few, but it may be more than they can stomach.

"The Menu" movie poster
"The Menu" is a psychological horror movie playing at Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter. The ensemble cast features Anya Taylor-Joy as an interloper at an exclusive retreat for foodies overseen by a tightly-wound chef played by Ralph Fiennes.
Frank Lee / Brainerd Dispatch
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
December 20, 2022 08:17 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BAXTER — Those with an appetite for horror and a movie you can really sink your teeth into that perhaps will leave you hungry for more will want to check out “The Menu.”

Released last month but still in theaters such as Lakes 12 Theatre in Baxter, the thriller stars Ralph Fiennes as an exclusive chef, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a young couple among his dinner guests who unknowingly may be having their last meals.

The enigmatic and temperamental chef played by Fiennes may remind moviegoers and food fanatics of British chef, restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay, whose profanity-laden reality competition series “Hell’s Kitchen” has censors working overtime.

Fiennes plays celebrity chef Julian Slowik with a quiet restraint that belies hostility and contempt for the rich and powerful he serves and who fail to truly appreciate his craft or cooking.

Slowik exercises complete control over his kitchen staff who yells in unison “Yes, chef!” in a cult-like manner whenever the obsessive Slowik demands affirmation or complete compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

His proverbial fly-in-the-soup comes in the form of the slinky and beguiling Margon Mills, a last-minute dinner guest played by the talented Taylor-Joy, a rising young star whose memorable breakthrough role in the folk horror film “The Witch” from 2015 put her on the map.

Hoult plays Tyler Ledford, a foodie and devotee of Slowik who apparently invited Mills to dine with him and others at Hawthorne, Slowik’s exclusive restaurant located on an isolated island.

Ledford is among the dinner guests who do not balk or bat an eye at shelling out the $1,250 per person to dine at the farm-to-table hipster restaurant overseen by Slowik.

The R-rated thriller starts innocuously with a behind-the-scenes look at a lifestyle and the fine dining establishment that perhaps many of us who live on a more modest fast-food budget rarely get a glimpse of except by watching YouTube videos, cooking shows or travel programs.

“The Menu” takes a dark turn when there’s a sudden death in the claustrophobic setting of Hawthorne witnessed by the shocked and confused crowd, whose primary interest in eating at Hawthorne seems to be to brag about the expensive meal to those who are not as fortunate.

Nothing in Slowik’s kitchen and restaurant, however, is left to chance, so the unexpected fatality that occurs before the restaurant patrons is slowly revealed to be part of a cold, calculated plan.

Frank Lee
Frank Lee

But Mills is obviously and definitely not part of the award-winning chef’s plans, and her disdain and indifference toward Slowik and his machination only serve to gall or unnerve him. And so the pair engage in a cat-and-mouse game over the course of the nearly two-hour movie.

Nonplussed is Elsa, the restaurant maitre d’ and Slowik's righthand lady played by American actress Hong Chau with an unspoken menace in a “Minnesota nice” passive-aggressive kind of way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slowik and his culinary cohorts at Hawthorne toy with the customers in an intriguing way that whets one’s appetite while having a mouthful to say about power and privilege, socioeconomic status, class and more.

Interestingly enough, sandwiched between the film’s scenes are lovingly detailed close-ups of the food items served that comprise the five-course dinner that Ledford fetishizes, much to Mills’ annoyance, including a final shot of the final menu item that is purely for comedic effect.

MORE MOVIE COLUMNS BY FRANK LEE:
"Violent Night" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Santa rewards naughty with not-so-nice in ‘Violent Night’
“Violent Night” reimagines Santa Claus as an uncertain and unlikely action hero who must decide whether to fight heavily-armed mercenaries on Christmas Eve to rescue a girl who still believes in him.
December 13, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Arts and Entertainment
‘Bones and All’ gets at heart of all-consuming young love
December 06, 2022 03:00 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Naval pilots’ flying skills, friendship tested in ‘Devotion’
November 29, 2022 02:00 PM

“The Menu” was directed by Mark Mylod, a British television and film director and executive producer best known for his work on the television series “Succession” and “Shameless.”

“The Menu” currently holds an 88% approval rating among critics and a 76% approval rating among more audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The audience consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com states the film has “a great cast and plenty of fun moments, although the ending might strike some as a little tough to swallow.”

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .

Related Topics: MOVIESTHINGS TO DOBAXTER
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover arts and entertainment, and write feature stories, for the Brainerd Dispatch newspaper. As a professional journalist with years of experience, I have won awards for my fact-based reporting. And my articles have also appeared in other publications, including USA Today. 📰
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs