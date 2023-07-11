The nation’s top emerging singers to perform at the Lakes Area Music Festival

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival continues its preseason programming with four Vocal Fellows in an evening of musical theater and two classical recitals.

Each year Lakes Area Music Festival invites young professional singers to apply to the Vocal Fellowship program. This year the organization received over 250 applicants from leading music conservatories in the nation. Through a competitive selection process, four fellows were selected: soprano Tori Tedeschi Adams from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music; mezzo-soprano Ori Marcu from the Eastman School of Music; baritone Marcus King, recent soloist with the Memphis Symphony; and baritone Joel Mathias who performs regularly with Minnesota Opera.

These singers spend three weeks in central Minnesota to gain performance experience throughout the region while also participating in musical and career coaching activities from worldwide leaders of the music industry.

The first public performance of these star singers will be a musical theater cabaret presented Friday, July 21, at Aitkin’s Ripple Center. Joined by singers from Lakes Area Music Festival’s 2023 opera production, attendees will enjoy a variety show featuring classic music theater like Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin, and Cole Porter standards from the American songbook to modern Broadway hits. Tickets are $40 and general admission; a cash bar is available to attendees prior to and during the show. Tickets are available for advance purchase through the organizations website or by calling 218-831-0765 for assistance; they will also be available at the door. Learn more at lakesareamusic.org/cabaret-aitkin-2023 .

On Sunday, July 23, the star singers will present a vocal recital program at 2 p.m. at Crosslake Lutheran Church and at 7:30 p.m. in Nisswa at Lutheran Church of the Cross. This showcase will include songs by Claude Debussy, Franz Schubert, Richard Strauss, Margaret Bonds, and more. The variety of styles and languages will make this hour-long program engaging to audiences of all ages and experiences. No tickets are required; donations accepted at the door. For more information visit lakesareamusic.org/prelude-series .

After hearing Adams, Marcu, King, and Mathias in these performances, audiences will see them again on the mainstage performances of this year’s Lakes Area Music Festival performances at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd. They will be featured in a "Night at the Opera" with the Lakes Area Music Festival symphony, performing familiar opera hits like the “William Tell Overture” and music from “Carmen.” They will also perform in the chorus for a full production of Gaetano Donizetti’s operatic comedy “Don Pasquale” on Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 featuring singers from the Metropolitan Opera.

About the Organization

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 nonprofit based in Brainerd. To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call 218-ASK-LAMF.