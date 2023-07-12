The Spirit Singers and Legacy Chorale present ‘Unceasing Love’

BRAINERD — At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, a new Minnesota vocal ensemble called the Spirit Singers, directed by Brainerd native Andrew Miller, will be joining forces with voices from the Legacy Chorale to present a concert in the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

“Unceasing Love” consists of time-honored choral classics and also highlights selections from many Minnesota composers.

“This will be a rich and passionate program of choral music artistry: celebrating life, love, and the joy of singing together,” organizers said in a news release.

Michael Smith, artistic director of the Legacy Chorale, will be guest conducting two of the concert selections and sing tenor in the choir.

The Spirit Singers consist of approximately 25 voices, bringing together talented singers with a diverse range of musical backgrounds and experiences. From alumni of the Brainerd High School A Cappella choir, Bemidji State University’s choral program, Minnesota State University Mankato's choral program, alumni of the Minnesota-based professional choral ensemble From Age to Age, and alumni of the Minnesota-based Hannah-Brokering Sacred Ensemble, this group represents the rich musical heritage of our region.

The Spirit Singers come together to share their passion for music and bring its uplifting power to our Minnesota communities. They believe that music is an essential part of a full and enriched life, and we are committed to making it accessible to all.

The Legacy Chorale, now embarking on its 22nd season, is an experienced vocal ensemble that has presented more than 100 concerts in the Brainerd lakes area since its inception in 2002. The mission of the ensemble is “to ensure the legacy of excellence in choral music in the Greater Minnesota area, while enriching, inspiring and renewing the communities in which we live.”

“Unceasing Love” will be an effective collaboration that celebrates and carries out the mission of both of these choral groups.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth, and can be purchased in advance at www.legacychorale.org/events or at the door. This family-friendly concert is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council and Minnesota State Arts Board, through a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.