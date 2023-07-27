Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

Tonight's Performance in the Park concert moves location due to extreme heat

Concert will now take place at The Center, 803 Kingwood St. in north Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:46 PM

BRAINERD — Due to extreme heat Thursday, July 27, the Performance in the Park originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Gregory Park in Brainerd will instead take place at The Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

By Dispatch staff report
