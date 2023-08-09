Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Twin Cities blues band to play Aug. 12 in Crosslake

Lisa Wenger and her band deliver a funked up, stripped down, house rockin’ blend of blues based in American roots music

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — A passionate performer, Lisa Wenger and her band will perform 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Crosslake Town Square.

Wenger and her band deliver a funked up, stripped down, house rockin’ blend of blues based in American roots music, organizers said in a news release.

The concert is sponsored by Crosslake Ideal Lions Club. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for the performance.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
1105squirrel1.jpg
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: Squirrels likely culprit in dug up outdoor plants
7m ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aitkin water tower
Local
Aitkin County man receives 450 months prison for brother’s murder
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
City council members sit in chambers
Local
Public to weigh in on proposed marijuana rules in Brainerd
6h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Paul Preimesberger
Columns
CLC Connection: Opportunities in meat cutting, culinary arts and precision food
7h ago
 · 
By  Paul Preimesberger | Central Lakes College
A burned tractor.
Local
Randall man dies from injuries in propane tank explosion
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report