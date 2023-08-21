Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Verse Like Water to feature Ken Waldman

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature authentic American music, poetry and stories.

Ken Waldman
Ken Waldman.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:09 AM

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College's Verse Like Water program, in collaboration with the CLC Performing Arts Center, presents Ken Waldman, the Fiddling Poet of Alaska, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus.

