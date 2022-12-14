Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Visual Arts — Dec. 14

The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.

Visual Arts
By Dispatch staff report
December 14, 2022 11:00 AM
LITTLE FALLS
Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum
2151 Lindbergh Drive S.

“Good People: A Photographic Exploration of Morrison County” by Anthony Marchetti will be on display at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls until Dec. 31.

For more information about the event and Marchetti, call 320-632-4007, email staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org or visit morrisoncountyhistory.org .

Great River Arts
122 First St. SE

“Minnesota Structures: Signs and Buildings Across the State” by Lars Samuelsson and “Black, Brown and Color” by Kameron White are exhibits on display at Great River Arts until Dec. 23.

For more information about the art exhibits, call 320-632-0960 or email info@greatart.org .

NEW YORK MILLS
New York Mills Regional Cultural Center
24 Main Ave. N.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites all to enjoy photographs from Finland on display in the Gallery until Dec. 31 An open house reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

“Window to the World” is a travel experience program offered by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center that encourages people to learn and explore the art and culture of other countries through travel and/or learning experiences right here at home.

The photographs taken by the Window to the World travelers give visitors a glimpse of this trip and the connection they made to Finland. Photographs show the beauty of the land, sea, lakes and historic sites along the way. Included in the show are some treasures some of the travelers acquired along their journey through Finland.

Everyone is invited to the Friday reception to view the photos, visit with the photographers, hear stories from the trip, celebrate the holiday season and visit with friends and neighbors while enjoying light refreshments.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays.

Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org . For more information, visit www.kulcher.org .

If you would like your event listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5851 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

By Dispatch staff report
