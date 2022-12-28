Visual Arts — Dec. 28

AITKIN

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW

The first exhibit of the year will be the All Jaques Exhibit, which opens Jan. 13 and will be on display until March 11.

Visitors will see both the Carnegie gallery as well as the Jaques gallery filled with Jaques' works.

An opening reception for the public will be from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Refreshments will be served at the free event.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit www.jaquesart.com .

LITTLE FALLS

Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum

2151 Lindbergh Drive S.

“Good People: A Photographic Exploration of Morrison County” by Anthony Marchetti will be on display at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls until Saturday, Dec. 31.

For more information about the event and Marchetti, call 320-632-4007, email staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org or visit morrisoncountyhistory.org .

NEW YORK MILLS

New York Mills Regional Cultural Center

24 Main Ave. N.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center invites all to enjoy photographs from Finland on display in the Gallery until Saturday, Dec. 31.

“Window to the World” is a travel experience program offered by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center that encourages people to learn and explore the art and culture of other countries through travel and/or learning experiences right here at home.

The photographs taken by the Window to the World travelers give visitors a glimpse of this trip and the connection they made to Finland. Photographs show the beauty of the land, sea, lakes and historic sites along the way.

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays.

Private viewings can be arranged anytime by calling Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org . For more information, visit www.kulcher.org .

