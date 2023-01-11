Visual Arts — Jan. 11

AITKIN

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW

The first exhibit of the year will be the All Jaques Exhibit, which opens Friday, Jan. 13, and will be on display until March 11. Visitors will see both the Carnegie gallery as well as the Jaques gallery filled with Francis Lee Jaques' works.

An opening reception for the public will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served at the free event.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit jaquesart.com .

LITTLE FALLS

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

The Front Galley of Great River Arts will feature the exhibit “Flow State” by Gina Gaetz. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Gaetz 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit ginagaetz.com .

The Main Gallery will feature the exhibit “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity” by Blair Treuer. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Treuer 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit blairtreuer.com .

The Great River Arts galleries hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-632-0960, email info@greatart.org or visit greatart.org .

