Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Visual Arts — Jan. 11

The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.

Words with "Entertainment — Visual Arts"
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 01:27 PM
AITKIN
Jaques Art Center
121 Second St. NW

The first exhibit of the year will be the All Jaques Exhibit, which opens Friday, Jan. 13, and will be on display until March 11. Visitors will see both the Carnegie gallery as well as the Jaques gallery filled with Francis Lee Jaques' works.

An opening reception for the public will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served at the free event.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit jaquesart.com .

LITTLE FALLS
Great River Arts
122 First St. SE

The Front Galley of Great River Arts will feature the exhibit “Flow State” by Gina Gaetz. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Gaetz 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit ginagaetz.com .

The Main Gallery will feature the exhibit “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity” by Blair Treuer. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Treuer 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit blairtreuer.com .

The Great River Arts galleries hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-632-0960, email info@greatart.org or visit greatart.org .

If you would like your event listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5851 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

