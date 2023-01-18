STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Visual Arts — Jan. 18

The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.

By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023
AITKIN

Jaques Art Center

121 Second St. NW

The first exhibit of the year will be the All Jaques Exhibi. The exhibit will be on display until March 8. Stop in to warm your heart with the art by a local Aikinite, Francis Lee Jaques, one of the country’s premier wildlife artists.

He was hired by the Natural History Museum in New York to paint dozens of dioramas and was sent, along with his author wife Page, around the globe to capture wildlife and scenes for those dioramas.

After his stint in New York, Minnesota’s Bell Museum on the campus of the University of Minnesota hired him to paint their dioramas.

The gallery is open from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Groups are welcome to schedule a special visit by calling 218-927-2363 where the curator will give a lecture about the center and Francis Lee Jaques and his wife, Florence Page Jaques.

For more information, call 218-927-2363, email info@jaquesart.com or visit jaquesart.com .

BRAINERD

Crossing Arts Alliance

711 Laurel St.

A visual integration between Hawaiian and Chicago or street-art aesthetics, Crossing Arts' newest exhibit showcases the talent and vision of Chicago-based artist Trotter Alexander.

This show is about a boy from Chicago going into a new world of Hawai'i, being exposed to numerous different lifestyles, vegetation and people, according to a news release, and his renderings are lively and colorful, and capture the excitement of that adventure.

Trotter said that art gave him the power to create a world outside of the one he was living in. As he further honed his craft, his habit of drawing soon turned into his passion, and he wanted to direct his artistic visions to the world.

There will be an artist talk and reception from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 27. The artist talk will begin at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. Freewill donations are encouraged and appreciated. More information can be found at www.trotteralexander.com .

This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at 218-833-0416 or email info@crossingarts.org . Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

LITTLE FALLS

Great River Arts

122 First St. SE

The Front Galley of Great River Arts will feature the exhibit “Flow State” by Gina Gaetz. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Gaetz 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit ginagaetz.com .

The Main Gallery will feature the exhibit “Portraits: An Exploration in Identity,” by Blair Treuer. The exhibit will run until Feb. 25. There will be a free and public artist reception for Treuer 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Little Falls art gallery. To learn more about her work, visit blairtreuer.com .

The Great River Arts galleries hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-632-0960, email info@greatart.org or visit greatart.org .

If you would like your event listed in the entertainment guide, contact Frank Lee at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com , 218-855-5851 or mail to Frank Lee, Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401. (Please include time, date, place, admission price and contact information.) Deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for Wednesday publication.

