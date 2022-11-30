Visual Arts — Nov. 30

LITTLE FALLS

Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum

2151 Lindbergh Drive S.

“Good People: A Photographic Exploration of Morrison County” by Anthony Marchetti will be on display at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls until Dec. 31.

For more information about the event and Marchetti, call 320-632-4007, email staff@morrisoncountyhistory.org or visit morrisoncountyhistory.org .

