‘Watermark’ concert coming to the Lakes Area Music Festival

BRAINERD — The Lakes Area Music Festival kicks off the final week of its 15th season with a chamber orchestra performance led by music director Christian Reif. The 40-member orchestra will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Gichi-ziibi Center in downtown Brainerd.

The program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 1.” This piece is nicknamed the “classical” symphony; despite being written in 1917 Russia, it carries the charm and influence of symphonies from the classical period, such as those by Franz Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

This symphony will be followed up by a work for piano and orchestra by Pulitzer-prize winning composer Caroline Shaw titled “Watermark.” Pianist Tanya Gabrielian returns to the Lakes Area Music Festival stage as soloist in this work reflective of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto 3.”

The second half of the program will feature Mozart’s familiar “Symphony No. 40.” This work, nicknamed the “Great G Minor” symphony, has been performed at the Lakes Area Music Festival in the 2011 and 2018 seasons.

Hailed by the London Times as "a pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle," Gabrielian has captivated audiences worldwide with her gripping performances. She has performed on five continents in acclaimed venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Sydney Opera House, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Wigmore Hall in London, and the Salle Cortot in Paris, with such orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and Boston Pops. Tanya was appointed Head of Keyboard at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in 2023.

More information about this concert, program notes, and ticket reservations is available at: www.lakesareamusic.org/watermark-23

Audiences can arrive early for the concert to enjoy a pre-concert talk given by one of Lakes Area Music Festival’s artistic advisors, Loki Karuna (formerly Garrett McQueen). He will talk about the historical context and themes of the repertoire being performed on stage beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The Lakes Area Music Festival is Minnesota’s summer home for world-class opera, orchestra, and chamber music. Celebrating its 15th anniversary season, over 200 artists from the nation’s top orchestras and opera companies will present over 50 concert, education, and community outreach activities in July and August. Name-your-price tickets for mainstage performances at downtown Brainerd’s Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts can be reserved online through the LAMF website. For assistance, please call 218-831-0765. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning 60 minutes prior to each performance.

Founded in 2009, the Lakes Area Music Festival sparks connections between its central Minnesota community and the nation’s top classical performers to create transformative musical experiences. The Lakes Area Music Festival is a 501c3 non-profit based in Brainerd, MN. To find out more visit lakesareamusic.org or call (218) ASK-LAMF.