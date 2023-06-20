Works of local artist Carla Benjamin on Display

Carla Benjamin is exhibiting regionally inspired photo encaustic works June 14-Sept. 10 at the Crow Wing County Community Services Building, 204 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Original photos combined with pain containing beeswax, resin and pigment fill the exhibit space with enchanting and intimate views from the region.

Benjamin is a fiscal year 2023 recipient of a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board. This activity was made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature and by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information visit www.carlabenjamin.com or email carlabenjamin@gmail.com .