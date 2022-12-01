Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
November 30, 2022 06:00 PM
Lord of Life invites all to Christmas concert and brunch

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites anyone interested to come to its 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 11, for a Christmas Cantata performance with brunch to follow.

The Cantata, led by Lord of Life’s Music Coordinator Kennedy Niska, will sing familiar Christmas pieces throughout the worship service.

Following worship, a meal including Swedish pancakes and breakfast sausages will be served in the Fellowship Hall.

For more information, contact the Lord of Life Church Office at 218-828-9374.

Lawson to preach

Pastor Jeff Lawson will speak at South Long Lake Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Communion will be celebrated.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have supper Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. with 6 p.m. worship.

The church will celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent with a 9 a.m. Sunday worship in the sanctuary and online. Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Men’s breakfast Bible study led by Pastor Jordan Gades will be 8:30-9:30 a.m Monday at The Sidetrack, 18071 State Highway 371, Brainerd.

First Congregational UCC worship service set

First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, which includes communion, confirmation class and the adult forum "Neighbor in Love Coalition."

This week at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St, Brainerd, will have three worship services.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, there will be an Advent worship service at 6 p.m. with Holy Communion being served at Trinity. There will be a meal at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The first Communion class will be at 5:15 p.m. There will be a service project for Confirmation students, seventh through ninth graders beginning at 7 p.m.

The Altar Guild will meet in the sanctuary at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, there will be two traditional Advent worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion being served. The 8:15 a.m. service will be rebroadcast on KVBR 1340 Radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The annual Advent festival will take place in the Fellowship Hall from 9:00-10:30 a.m. It is an intergenerational activity with projects and refreshments for all.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Quilters will meet in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with an in-person service with communion at 8:20 a.m.

Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The 10:30 a.m. in-person service will also be livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be at www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Sunday School will meet at 9:25 a.m. Itty Bitty Book Bunch will meet at 9:30 a.m. The consecration breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
