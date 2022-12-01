Lord of Life invites all to Christmas concert and brunch

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites anyone interested to come to its 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Dec. 11, for a Christmas Cantata performance with brunch to follow.

The Cantata, led by Lord of Life’s Music Coordinator Kennedy Niska, will sing familiar Christmas pieces throughout the worship service.

Following worship, a meal including Swedish pancakes and breakfast sausages will be served in the Fellowship Hall.

For more information, contact the Lord of Life Church Office at 218-828-9374.

Lawson to preach

Pastor Jeff Lawson will speak at South Long Lake Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communion will be celebrated.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have supper Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. with 6 p.m. worship.

The church will celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent with a 9 a.m. Sunday worship in the sanctuary and online. Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Men’s breakfast Bible study led by Pastor Jordan Gades will be 8:30-9:30 a.m Monday at The Sidetrack, 18071 State Highway 371, Brainerd.

First Congregational UCC worship service set

First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, which includes communion, confirmation class and the adult forum "Neighbor in Love Coalition."

This week at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St, Brainerd, will have three worship services.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, there will be an Advent worship service at 6 p.m. with Holy Communion being served at Trinity. There will be a meal at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The first Communion class will be at 5:15 p.m. There will be a service project for Confirmation students, seventh through ninth graders beginning at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Altar Guild will meet in the sanctuary at 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, there will be two traditional Advent worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion being served. The 8:15 a.m. service will be rebroadcast on KVBR 1340 Radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The annual Advent festival will take place in the Fellowship Hall from 9:00-10:30 a.m. It is an intergenerational activity with projects and refreshments for all.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Quilters will meet in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church events

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the second Sunday of Advent with an in-person service with communion at 8:20 a.m.

Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The 10:30 a.m. in-person service will also be livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be at www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Sunday School will meet at 9:25 a.m. Itty Bitty Book Bunch will meet at 9:30 a.m. The consecration breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.