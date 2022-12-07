This week at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, there will be an Advent Worship Service at 6 p.m. with Holy Communion being served at Trinity. There will be a meal at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. The First Communion class will be 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, there will be two traditional Advent worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion being served. The 8:15 a.m. service will be rebroadcast on KVBR 1340 Radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

On Dec. 13, the Jolly Freetimers will meet at noon in the Gathering Area.

The Women’s Bible Study will meet at 2:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weekly sermons are available at www.trinitybrainerd.org .

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

On Sunday, Dec. 11, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the third Sunday of Advent with an in-person service with communion at 8:20 a.m. with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The 10:30 a.m. contemporary in-person service will also be livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Sunday School will meet at 9:25 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13.

First Congregational UCC services set

First Congregational United Church of Christ Advent Sunday worship service will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in-person and online.

At 11:15 a.m. there will be the annual congregational budget meeting in-person and on Zoom. Friday book group via Zoom will be 10 a.m. and reading “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg.

First Lutheran Church news

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have supper at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, with a freewill donation and worship from 6-6:45 p.m.

Bible and brew with Pastor Jordan will be 7-8 p.m. Thursday at Woodlore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A holiday cookie walk bake sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of holiday cookies, lefse, pies, bread, bars, buns, etc. There will also be a soup lunch with a baked bun, bar, beverage for $8. Plus, homemade soups to go include bean and ham, turkey vegetable with mini dumplings and creamy wild rice.

The third week of Advent with worship will be 9 a.m. Sunday in the Sanctuary and online. The “Holy Night of Miracles” Christmas Cantata will be presented by the choir conducted by Marcus Aulie.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at The Sidetrack.

South Long Lake Church to host Lawson

Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at the 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, service at South Long Lake Church.

Check South Long Lake Church’s Facebook page for weather related cancelation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life invites singers to go caroling at care facilities

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church invites those with a passion for singing to join them for an evening of caroling, Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Singers will meet at Lord of Life, 6190 Fairview Road in Baxter, at 5:45 p.m., before traveling to care facilities in the area and singing to residents. The evening is expected to be finished by 8 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singers of all skill levels are welcome to join the event.

For more information, contact the church office at 218-828-9374.