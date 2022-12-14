Church News

This week at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

On Wednesday, Dec.14, there will be an Advent Worship Service at 6 p.m. with Holy Communion being served at Trinity. There will be a meal at 5 p.m. serving a Scandinavian meatball dinner in Fellowship Hall. The First Communion class will be at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet for a Christmas Party at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

On Friday, Dec. 16, there will be a Bible study on Psalms at 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, there will be a Traditional Advent Worship Services at 8:15 a.m with Holy Communion being served. The 8:15 service will be rebroadcast on KVBR 1340 Radio at 9 a.m. and live streamed on YouTube. The 10:30 a.m. service will be the annual Sunday school Christmas program. Coffee hour will be at 9:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Monday, Dec.19, the Nazareth Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Vision Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Gathering Area.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will serve Swedish meatballs from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. Cost is $10. Youth Choir will meet at 5:45 p.m.

The Advent service using the Holden Evening Prayer liturgy will be 6:20 p.m. Pam Stock will share her faith dialogue. Senior Choir, catechism and high school youth group will meet at 7 p.m.

Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, it’s the fourth Sunday of Advent with an in-person service with communion at 8:20 a.m. Pastor Sarah Marshall will be preaching. The 10:30 a.m. Christmas program service will also be livestreamed. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on our website at www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Sunday School will meet at 9:25 a.m.

The Quiet Christmas Service of Healing will be Sunday at 4 pm. This quieter celebration of Christmas is for anyone struggling at this time of year who would prefer a more reflective service.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

First Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in-person and online followed by a fellowship hour.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, there will be an adult forum story circle of holiday memories and traditions.

First Lutheran Church services

Wednesday, Dec. 14:

5 p.m.: Advent Supper, First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St, Brainerd. (Free will donation).

6-6:45 p.m.: Worship. Reflecting the Sacred with Holden Evening Prayer Liturgy.

Thursday, Dec. 15:

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Happy 80th Birthday! Celebrating October, November and December birthdays. Join us for birthday cake, music and awesome fellowship!

Sunday, Dec. 18:

9 a.m.: First Lutheran Church will celebrate the Fourth week of Advent with worship in the Sanctuary and online. During the service, the Sunday School Children and Youth Leaders will present, Spreading the Word. Special Music will be provided by the FLC Handbell Choir, conducted by Jeff Lewis. Youth pianists will also play. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will lead. All are welcome!

10 a.m.: Youth Fundraiser/Pancake Breakfast in Koinonia Hall. Free Will offering. All are welcome!

5-6:30 p.m.: Serving the Unsheltered hospitality & a home-cooked meal in Koinonia!

Monday, Dec. 19:

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Men’s Breakfast Bible Study with Pastor Jordan Gades at The Sidetrack, 18071 State Hwy 371, Brainerd. All are welcome.

9 a.m.-noon: “Kids Eden” Open Play for preschoolers, Mondays & Tuesdays in Koinonia Hall ($3 fee per child). Preschoolers must be supervised by parents.