Lifestyle
Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
South Long Lake Church to have candlelight service

This week at South Long Lake Church will be a time of celebrating Jesus as the true reason for the season.

The Christmas Eve Candlelight service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. Battery operated candles will be available or feel free to bring your own.

Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Christmas Day. The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road, Brainerd.

First Lutheran Church news

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have the Longest Night Service of Hope and Healing from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in the sanctuary and online. Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Sweater Sunday is 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Wear a favorite Christmas sweater to worship.

Lord of Life Christmas and New Year services planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites all to join them for a number of services this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be three Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 9 p.m.

As a reminder, due to the large number of guests attending these services, Lord of Life asks people to use the cleared out portion of the lawn by the west lot for additional parking space.

The look into the Christmas story continues on Sunday, Dec. 25, when Lord of Life hosts a 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day service.

There will not be a Wednesday night service on Dec. 28.

On Jan. 1, Lord of Life will ring in the New Year at a 9:30 a.m. worship service.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services planned

First Congregational United Church of Christ Christmas Eve candlelight services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, in-person and on Facebook.

Worship on Sunday, Dec. 25, at 10 a.m. will be scripture, songs and stories included in a fellowship brunch potluck.

Christmas week at Trinity Lutheran

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have four services during Christmas week.

On Christmas Eve, there will be three services starting with the traditional family Christmas Eve worship at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. A special candlelight worship service will be 11 p.m. Holy Communion will be served at the traditional and candlelight Christmas Eve services.

The Christmas Eve service will be 4:30 p.m. and broadcast live on 1340 KVBR Radio.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, worship will be 9 a.m. with readings and carols.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have services with communion and candlelight at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The 4 p.m. service will be livestreamed.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Christmas Eve services planned for Journey North campuses

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve services at The Journey North Baxter campus will be 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and at the Aitkin campus at 5:30 p.m.
There won't be services Christmas Day or New Years weekend at either campus.

