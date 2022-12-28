Area churches to host the MN Adult and Teen challenge choir

The residents of the Central Minnesota campus in Brainerd will perform a number of songs as well as share their stories of hope and healing from addiction.

The choir will perform on Jan. 15 at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church and Oak Street Chapel, both in Brainerd, as well as Jan. 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd.

For almost 30 years, MN Adult and Teen Challenge has been restoring hope to adults and teens struggling with drug and alcohol addiction with effective and affordable shorter-term programs called Life Renewal, as well as the distinctive long-term faith-based recovery program. The Brainerd campus offers the long-term residential recovery program for adult men as well as outpatient treatment services for women and men.

For more information, call 218-833-8777 or visit mntc.org .

First Lutheran Church news

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have game night 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Bring a favorite board or card game and a snack to share. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

Church services will be 9-10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary and online.

Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Coffee fellowship will be 10-11 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

No Sunday school.

This week at Trinity

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have one worship service.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Galilee Circle will meet at 9:30 a.m.

There will be no Wednesday night meal or Vesper service. Vesper services and meals will resume on Jan. 11.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, there will be a traditional worship service at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion being served. The service will be broadcast on KVBR radio and Live-streamed on YouTube. Coffee hour will be held in the Gathering Area at 10 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services

At 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have First Sunday of Christmas with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion.

The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at South Long Lake Church

Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, with communion being served at South Long Lake Church.

Fellowship time will be 10:30-11 a.m.