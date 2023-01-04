99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023
We are part of The Trust Project.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, has two worship services.

There will be no Wednesday night meal or Vesper Service at Trinity, but Trinity members are invited to a worship service at Bethlehem Lutheran at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Evening Vesper Services and meals will resume Jan. 11.

First Communion classes will meet at Trinity at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at Bethlehem at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion with Pastor Bob Rusert preaching. The 8:15 a.m. service will be broadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube. Coffee hour will be in the Gathering Area at 9:15 a.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services planned

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will have an Epiphany Joint Service with Trinity Lutheran at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Catechism, high school youth group, and senior choir will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sunday service will the Baptism of Our Lord with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Pastor Mark Skinner will be preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. Sunday school will meet at 10 a.m. For Adult Forum, the semi-annual congregational meeting will take place at 10 a.m.

Lawson to preach

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 8.

The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road. Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices.

The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have worship Sunday, Jan. 8, led by Jan Kurtz and is in-person and online.

The adult forum following the fellowship hour will be titled "Higher Power? What's That?"

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Baptism of our Lord/First Sunday after Epiphany will be 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd.

Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

Coffee fellowship will be 10-11 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday school will be 10 a.m. in the Mezzanine.

Adult book study will be 10:15 a.m. with “Quarks, Chaos, & Christianity,” questions to Science and Religion by John Polkinghorne. Meet in the Upper Room.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at The Sidetrack with Pastor Jordan.

Lord of Life will host informational meeting on summer youth trip to Idaho

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road N., Baxter, invites any who are interested in the high school summer trip to Idaho this July to come to an informational meeting on at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

During the trip, July 14-23, young adults from Lord of Life and other ELCA churches in the area will go through a program of fellowship activities and service projects.

The program is done through Lutherhaven Ministries, which hosts attendees at a camp during its week.

Those interested can learn more at lutherhaven.com/programs/isa .

The cost for the trip is expected to be around $900, with $100 due at registration. Only 25 campers through Lord of Life can go.

For more information, call 218-828-9374 and ask to speak with Tim Slinger or email him at tim@lolbaxter.org .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

