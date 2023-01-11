This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, with Holy Communion. A meatball dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, ”Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube. Coffee hour will be 9:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Jan. 17, the Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. The Vision Council will meet at 6 p.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ to host the Rev. Blakesly

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will host guest speaker the Rev. Marc Blakesly at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in-person and online.

Blakesly is of the Minnesota Conference. He will also lead an adult forum on ONA following the fellowship time.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Pastor Jordan with First Lutheran Church will host Bible and a brew from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Woodlore Cider.

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have the Second Sunday after Epiphany worship 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at The Sidetrack, with Pastor Jordan.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church services planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church has worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Lord of Life is continuing its series focusing on the Ten Commandments by exploring the importance of the Sabbath Day of worship and rest.

Sunday, Jan. 15, is the Second Sunday of Epiphany and will feature the Gospel reading of John 1:29-42, where John the Baptist testifies about Jesus coming into the world.

For more information about Lord of Life and its worship services, call 218-828-9374.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service. The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather-related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.