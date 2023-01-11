99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, with Holy Communion. A meatball dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, ”Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube. Coffee hour will be 9:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 17, the Quilters will meet at 9 a.m. The Vision Council will meet at 6 p.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ to host the Rev. Blakesly

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will host guest speaker the Rev. Marc Blakesly at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in-person and online.

Blakesly is of the Minnesota Conference. He will also lead an adult forum on ONA following the fellowship time.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — Pastor Jordan with First Lutheran Church will host Bible and a brew from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Woodlore Cider.

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have the Second Sunday after Epiphany worship 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Holy Communion will be celebrated. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at The Sidetrack, with Pastor Jordan.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church services planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church has worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Lord of Life is continuing its series focusing on the Ten Commandments by exploring the importance of the Sabbath Day of worship and rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, Jan. 15, is the Second Sunday of Epiphany and will feature the Gospel reading of John 1:29-42, where John the Baptist testifies about Jesus coming into the world.

For more information about Lord of Life and its worship services, call 218-828-9374.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service. The church is located at the intersection of State Highway 25 and 13152 Smart Road.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather-related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Read more
ST. AUGUSTA
City in Minnesota
January 10, 2023 02:42 PM
SAUK RAPIDS
January 10, 2023 02:34 PM
DELL RAPIDS
January 10, 2023 02:30 PM
CANTON
January 10, 2023 02:29 PM
TEA, SD
January 10, 2023 02:28 PM
HARRISBURG
January 10, 2023 02:26 PM
COLORADO GRIT
January 06, 2023 03:29 PM
2023 CLOSINGS
January 03, 2023 09:58 AM
NEW YEAR REVIEW
December 21, 2022 12:35 PM

Related Topics: FAITHAREA BRIEFSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDCHURCH NEWS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Three age groups are particularly vulnerable to depression - youth, pregnant or post-partum women, and the elderly. Photo illustration
Health
Northern Pines offers suicide prevention, Naloxone training
Free training in Deerwood on Jan. 18, 2023, by Northern Pines Mental Health for those interested in suicide prevention and substance abuse.
January 11, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A child's drawing of a house in the woods on a sunny day and under a full moon.
Local
Weather Drawing: Sunlight, moonlight
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 11, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Bryson Gall
Salad 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Stay on track for a nutritious new year with this Mediterranean Farro Salad
An ancient grain of the wheat family, farro is an excellent source of protein, fiber and iron which all help to promote good nutrition and a feeling of being full.
January 11, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Local freshman legislators enter the fray in St. Paul
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 11, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report