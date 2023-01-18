STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
January 18, 2023 10:27 AM
South Long Lake Church services set

BRAINERD — Pastor Al Klasky will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 22, at South Long Lake Church.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather-related cancellation notices. The service will stream live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have worship on the third Sunday after Epiphany from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at The Sidetrack, with Pastor Jordan.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the third Sunday after epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m.

The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For the adult forum, the Board of Stewardship and Properties will present its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The prayer group dinner will be 6 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet at 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

The Galilee Circle will meet 9:30 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

There will be a Late Nite Out for area ELCA middle school students at First Lutheran beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Coffee Hour will be in the Gathering Area at 9:15 a.m.

Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Nazareth Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering area.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
