South Long Lake Church services set

BRAINERD — Pastor Al Klasky will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Jan. 22, at South Long Lake Church.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather-related cancellation notices. The service will stream live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have worship on the third Sunday after Epiphany from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Men’s breakfast Bible study will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at The Sidetrack, with Pastor Jordan.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the third Sunday after epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m.

The livestream can be viewed at facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing. For the adult forum, the Board of Stewardship and Properties will present its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The prayer group dinner will be 6 p.m.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet at 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

The Galilee Circle will meet 9:30 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

There will be a Late Nite Out for area ELCA middle school students at First Lutheran beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Coffee Hour will be in the Gathering Area at 9:15 a.m.

Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Nazareth Circle will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Gathering area.