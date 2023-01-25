Church News

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Jan. 25, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m.

Teen Challenge will make a presentation following a Vesper Service, which is open to members and guests.

The Bible study, ”Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible Study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, there will worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 am with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

The annual meeting of the congregation will be 9:30 a.m.

Education Hour will begin at 9:30 am.

Minnesota Teen Challenge choir visits announced

Local churches who will host the MN Adult and Teen challenge choir include New Life Church, Aitkin, on Feb. 12; Living Hope Assembly of God Church, Little Falls, on Feb. 19; and Wesleyan Church, Emily, Feb. 26.

The residents of the Central Minnesota Campus in Brainerd will perform a number of songs as well as share stories of hope and healing from addiction.

For almost 30 years, MN Adult and Teen Challenge has been restoring hope to adults and teens struggling with drug and alcohol addiction with effective and affordable shorter-term programs called Life Renewal, as well as the distinctive long-term faith-based recovery program. The Brainerd campus offers the long-term residential recovery program for adult men as well as outpatient treatment services for women and men.

For more information, call, 218-833-8777 or visit mntc.org .

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services announced

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, with Pastor Sarah Marshall preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be put on www.belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

For the Adult Forum, the Board of Congregational Care and Community will be presenting its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. 65-plus Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m.

First Congregational United Church of Christ services set

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ Sunday worship will be 10 a.m. Jan. 29, in-person and on Facebook.

Following the service at 11 a.m. is Fellowship Hour. At 11:30 a.m. is the Renewal Support Team meeting and also an Adult Forum of "Ethical Wills" led by Marcia Ferris.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will have game night from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Bring an appetizer and favorite card or board game.Fourth Sunday after Epiphany services will be 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Pastors Patty Bjorklund and Jordan Gades will preach and preside.

Coffee fellowship will be 10 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday school will meet 10-11 a.m. in the Mezzanine.

Adult Book Study, Quarks, Chaos, & Christianity at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the Upper Room.

South Long Lake Church services

BRAINERD — This Sunday, Jan. 29, at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service with the annual meeting and potluck lunch to follow.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter invites all fifth through eighth graders to a middle school youth group event on Sunday, Jan. 29.

There will be games, Bible study, snacks and more at this event aimed at helping youths grow in faith and giving them an opportunity to be in fellowship with one another.

For questions, call the Lord of Life Office at 218-828-9374, or email tim@lolbaxter.org .

Evening for Ethiopia set

CROSSLAKE — Providence Community Church of Crosslake will host an Evening for Ethiopia Feb. 11, at The Gathering Event Center, 34212 County Road 3, Crosslake.

A silent auction will be 4:30-6 p.m.; dinner will be 6-7 p.m. and entertainment with Mike and Nate Comedy will be from 7-8 p.m.

Cost is $50 per plate.

The event is to raise money for I Care Ethiopia, a mission that helps get homeless mothers with kids off the street and into housing.

For tickets, call Evyn Thompson at 218-838-1985.