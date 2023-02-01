99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
February 01, 2023 09:27 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Marriage retreat planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter is partnering with Minnesota Marriage Encounters to offer couples a weekend to focus on their relationship.

The weekend, Feb. 11-12, is at the Mount Olivet Retreat Center in Farmington.

Here, couples will take time to focus on their relationship with one another, and find ways to make it more fulfilling and with better communication, according to the Minnesota Marriage Encounters website.

Those interested can sign up at www.marriages.org .

For questions, call Mary Jackson at 651-454-3238.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Long Lake Church to host Pastor Lawson

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service, along with a Celebration of Communion.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Epiphany with worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with worship in the sanctuary and online.

Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Coffee fellowship will be 10 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday School will meet in the Mezzanine at 10 a.m.

Adult book study with “Quarks, Chaos and Christianity” will be 10:15 a.m. in the Upper Room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s breakfast Bible study with Pastor Jordan will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at The Sidetrack.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany

On Sunday, we will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

For Adult Forum, the Board of Service and Evangelism will be presenting its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. Itty Bitty Book Club will be at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m.. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. at First Lutheran.

The Bible study “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah” will meet at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the Gathering Area. This Bible Study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, there will be two services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Coffee hour is at 9:15 a.m. Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Lake Area Music Festival will present a concert at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary which is open to the public.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Trinity Quilters will meet 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dreams and Your Spiritual Journey

Dreams are a way God speaks to people every night. The dream world is personal and unique.

Learn techniques for remembering dreams and discovering the message at an open discussion 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 11, at a Zoom meeting.

For Zoom meeting information, RSVP to Anita at blulite5@frontier.com .

For further information, see www.Eckankar-mn.org or call 800-717-0371.

Read more
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: Be a light in an extremely dark world
Everywhere we go there are people who need to hear the message of salvation. Everywhere we go there are people who are hurting and lost and confused.
February 01, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Barb Christenson, Merrifield Community Church of the Nazarene
Columns
Finding Faith: The meaning of 'church'
January 27, 2023 09:30 AM
Lifestyle
Church News
January 25, 2023 05:57 PM
Columns
Finding Faith: How does spending time with God equip us for the week?
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM
Lifestyle
Church News
January 18, 2023 10:27 AM
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: We are the children of God
January 18, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Gary Taylor
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The divine became apparent in this waiting room
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
January 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The good life is a friendship away
January 06, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Related Topics: FAITHAREA BRIEFSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDCHURCH NEWS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Kladkakka1.jpg
Lifestyle
Kladdkaka, also known as chocolate sticky cake, is the perfect cake for Valentine’s Day, or any day
With its soft and gooey center surrounded by a crisp exterior, kladdkaka is the perfect cross between a brownie and a molten lava cake.
February 01, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Ice dams on a house.
Local
Deal with ice dams now to prevent costly headaches later
Not catching ice dam buildups on a roof can lead to extensive damage if not taken care of quickly.
February 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
"Minerva of the North" concert graphic
Arts and Entertainment
Lakes Area Music Festival presents ‘Minerva of the North’
Lakes Area Music Festival will present the program “Minerva of the North” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Trinity Lutheran in Brainerd. The event will feature baroque instrumental and vocal repertoire.
February 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School bus driver performing a pre-check on their bus before driving.
Local
Bus driver shortage continues to plague Brainerd School District
Officials at Brainerd Public Schools and Reichert Bus Co. are working to combat the issue with hiring bonuses for new drivers and the consolidation of routes.
February 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke