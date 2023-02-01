Marriage retreat planned

BAXTER — Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter is partnering with Minnesota Marriage Encounters to offer couples a weekend to focus on their relationship.

The weekend, Feb. 11-12, is at the Mount Olivet Retreat Center in Farmington.

Here, couples will take time to focus on their relationship with one another, and find ways to make it more fulfilling and with better communication, according to the Minnesota Marriage Encounters website.

Those interested can sign up at www.marriages.org .

For questions, call Mary Jackson at 651-454-3238.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Long Lake Church to host Pastor Lawson

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will be preaching during the 9:30 a.m. service, along with a Celebration of Communion.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

First Lutheran Church news

BRAINERD — First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday of Epiphany with worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with worship in the sanctuary and online.

Holy Communion will be celebrated.

Coffee fellowship will be 10 a.m. in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday School will meet in the Mezzanine at 10 a.m.

Adult book study with “Quarks, Chaos and Christianity” will be 10:15 a.m. in the Upper Room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s breakfast Bible study with Pastor Jordan will be 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at The Sidetrack.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

BRAINERD — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany

On Sunday, we will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed service with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, with Pastor Mark Skinner preaching. The livestream can be viewed at www.facebook.com/bethlehem.brainerd . The service will be on belcnet.net after its completion for later viewing.

For Adult Forum, the Board of Service and Evangelism will be presenting its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. Itty Bitty Book Club will be at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m.. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet at 6:45 p.m. at First Lutheran.

The Bible study “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah” will meet at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday in the Gathering Area. This Bible Study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, there will be two services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. It is Noisy Can Sunday. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and livestreamed on YouTube.

Coffee hour is at 9:15 a.m. Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Lake Area Music Festival will present a concert at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary which is open to the public.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Trinity Quilters will meet 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Dreams and Your Spiritual Journey

Dreams are a way God speaks to people every night. The dream world is personal and unique.

Learn techniques for remembering dreams and discovering the message at an open discussion 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 11, at a Zoom meeting.

For Zoom meeting information, RSVP to Anita at blulite5@frontier.com .

For further information, see www.Eckankar-mn.org or call 800-717-0371.