99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Church News

A roundup of area church services and events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Wooden blocks stacked on top of each other to spell faith to illustrate church news and events in the area.
By Dispatch staff report
February 08, 2023 10:27 AM
Share

Lawson to speak

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 12.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life to host Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner

BAXTER — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Pastors Steve and Erika at Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter will be serving pancakes as part of the tradition of Shrove Tuesday.

As this is the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the 40 days of Lenten fasting, people have prepared pancakes on Shrove Tuesday to use up luxuries like butter for centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

All are invited to join the Lord of Life community for this meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 218-828-9374.

First Lutheran Church news

Bible and Brews will meet with Pastor Jordan of First Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Woodlore Cider.

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate the Sixth Sunday of Epiphany with worship in the sanctuary and online from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Coffee fellowship and youth pancake breakfast will be 10 a.m. Sunday in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday School will meet 10-11 a.m. in the Mezzanine.

Men’s breakfast Bible study with Pastor Jordan will be 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 13, at The Sidetrack.

First Congregational UCC service planned

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in-person and on Facebook Live followed by fellowship hour at 11 a.m. and then Adult Forum "Justice Ministries" at 11:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mondays in February is Introduction to Meditation in the Upstairs Forum Room from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Friday Book Group will resume meeting in person at 10:30 a.m. at Arbor Glenn in the Hearth Room.

For more information call the church office at 218-829-2528.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed BOW service at 9 a.m.

For Adult Forum, the Board of Education and Spiritual Formation will be presenting its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service 6 p.m. Feb. 8, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet for fun and fellowship at 6:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bible study, “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and Live-streamed on YouTube.

Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast between services in Fellowship Hall.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, area senior students are invited to a breakfast at 7:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

Farewell open house planned

PINE RIVER — A farewell open house is planned for Pastor Tim and Lisa Walker at New Life Community Church, 510 First St. N., Pine River, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Read more
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Tyre Nichols' death and the responsibility of religion
"If we are unwilling to admit that the racism exists in our power structures, people of color will continue to pay a deadly price."
February 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Lifestyle
Church News
February 01, 2023 09:27 AM
Lifestyle
Clergy View: Be a light in an extremely dark world
February 01, 2023 08:57 AM
Columns
Finding Faith: The meaning of 'church'
January 27, 2023 09:30 AM
Lifestyle
Church News
January 25, 2023 05:57 PM
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: How does spending time with God equip us for the week?
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Faith.jpg
Lifestyle
Church News
January 18, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
clergyview3.JPG
Lifestyle
Clergy View: We are the children of God
January 18, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Gary Taylor
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The divine became apparent in this waiting room
January 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Related Topics: FAITHAREA BRIEFSTHINGS TO DO BRAINERDCHURCH NEWS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Football 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Be a winner on Super Bowl Sunday with this festive, easy and delicious Touchdown Pepperoni Cheese Ball
The Touchdown Pepperoni Cheese Ball features a medley of popular pizza flavors including mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, olives, jalapeños, onion, garlic, crushed red peppers, oregano and pepperoni.
February 08, 2023 07:37 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
News is highlighted as word on keyboard
Local
Gabriel’s Home to host Valentine’s event
There will be a bonfire, s’mores, hot cocoa and hot dogs and an opportunity to spend time with the horses.
February 08, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Brainerd Fire Advisory Board to meet
The meeting will be March 2.
February 08, 2023 04:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Crow Wing County encourages taxpayers to verify mailing addresses
Property owners to check their mailing addresses online at Crow Wing County Property Information to ensure the county has the correct mailing address.
February 07, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report