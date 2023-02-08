Lawson to speak

BRAINERD — This week at South Long Lake Church, Pastor Jeff Lawson will preach during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 12.

Check the South Long Lake Church Facebook page for weather related cancellation notices. The service will be streaming live on Facebook.

Call 218-851-2018 for additional information.

Lord of Life to host Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner

BAXTER — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Pastors Steve and Erika at Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Baxter will be serving pancakes as part of the tradition of Shrove Tuesday.

As this is the day before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the 40 days of Lenten fasting, people have prepared pancakes on Shrove Tuesday to use up luxuries like butter for centuries.

All are invited to join the Lord of Life community for this meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 218-828-9374.

First Lutheran Church news

Bible and Brews will meet with Pastor Jordan of First Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Woodlore Cider.

First Lutheran Church, 424 S. Eighth St., Brainerd, will celebrate the Sixth Sunday of Epiphany with worship in the sanctuary and online from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Coffee fellowship and youth pancake breakfast will be 10 a.m. Sunday in Koinonia Hall.

Sunday School will meet 10-11 a.m. in the Mezzanine.

Men’s breakfast Bible study with Pastor Jordan will be 8-9:30 a.m. Feb. 13, at The Sidetrack.

First Congregational UCC service planned

BRAINERD — First Congregational United Church of Christ will have a worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in-person and on Facebook Live followed by fellowship hour at 11 a.m. and then Adult Forum "Justice Ministries" at 11:30 a.m.

Mondays in February is Introduction to Meditation in the Upstairs Forum Room from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Friday Book Group will resume meeting in person at 10:30 a.m. at Arbor Glenn in the Hearth Room.

For more information call the church office at 218-829-2528.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church services set

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd, will celebrate the Sixth Sunday after Epiphany with an in-person and livestreamed BOW service at 9 a.m.

For Adult Forum, the Board of Education and Spiritual Formation will be presenting its Epiphany Mission Conversation at 10 a.m. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m.

Men’s Bible study will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This week at Trinity

BRAINERD — Trinity Lutheran Church, 1420 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, will have three worship services.

There will be a Wednesday Night Vesper Service 6 p.m. Feb. 8, with Holy Communion. A dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall beginning at 5 p.m. The First Communion class will meet at 5:15 p.m. Confirmation classes will meet for fun and fellowship at 6:45 p.m.

The Bible study, “Praying Like Jesus the Messiah,” will meet in the Gathering Area at 11:11 a.m. This Bible study will be repeated on Sunday between services.

Friday Psalms Bible Study will be 11:11 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, there will be two traditional worship services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. The service will be rebroadcast on KVBR radio at 9 a.m. and Live-streamed on YouTube.

Education Hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast between services in Fellowship Hall.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, area senior students are invited to a breakfast at 7:15 a.m. in the Gathering Area.

Farewell open house planned

PINE RIVER — A farewell open house is planned for Pastor Tim and Lisa Walker at New Life Community Church, 510 First St. N., Pine River, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.